What's new

Pakistan China scientific and technological cooperation

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,351
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Cooperation centre in Beijing to facilitate China-Pakistan Science and Technology partnerships​

May 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan needs scientific and technological cooperation from China through moderation of industry by using technology and innovation, biodiversity and climate change, and disaster mitigation and prevention.

These views were expressed by Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, while speaking at the first international seminar on the theme of ‘China-Pakistan Science and Technology Enterprises Cooperation’ held at the China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Centre in Beijing on Monday.

The Zhongguancun Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA) and the Embassy of Pakistan in China co-hosted the seminar where more than 30 renowned science and technology organisations, both public and private, participated, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The Science and Technology Counsellor pointed out that there is great potential for scientific and technological cooperation between China and Pakistan in diverse fields such as emerging technologies, advanced and new materials, green energy technologies, digital economy, smart cities, minerals and natural resources, and modernization of agriculture through technology.

He said that Pakistan needs food processing technologies, herbal medicines, ocean sciences, transport and highway technologies, space sciences, aeronautics and aerospace, medical technologies, drug discovery, and vaccine development on the fast track.

“The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are focusing on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, encouraging people-to-people exchanges, establishing joint research laboratories, cooperating on the establishment of technology and hi-tech parks, facilitating technology transfer initiatives, promoting quality scientific research in new and high-tech, enhancing innovation capacity through joint R&D, establishing institutional linkages, initiating cooperation on STEM education and science popularisation, and establishing an international think tank for S&T and economic development,” he added.

Khan Muhammad proposed that a coordination committee comprising representatives from ZBRA, the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, MoST China, MoST Pakistan, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and STZA, etc needs to be jointly constituted to operate the China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Centre located in Beijing.

Zhang Xiaodong, the president of ZBRA, introduced the construction of the China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Centre. He shared that the objectives of the Centre are to build a bridge between China-Pakistan youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that under the framework of CPEC, the Centre will prepare a cooperation plan for China-Pakistan science and technology enterprises, dock the development needs of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, financial technology, biotechnology, agriculture, and other fields, gather innovative elements and financial resources, and serve Chinese technology enterprises to develop in Pakistan.
 
,.,.

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring​

By Wang Kai | China Economic Net
Jul 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD- In a move to enhance collaboration on natural disaster monitoring, China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences will set up a natural disaster observation and research center in the Karakoram Mountains together with Karakoram International University, said Mr. Hong Tianhua, Executive Director and Researcher of the Joint Research Center on a panel meeting with China-SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Center and the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) held in Islamabad and online last Friday.

“The research center in Pakistan, to be completed in Passu, GB within 3 years, will monitor glacial lake outbursts, glacier debris flow, and landslides by analyzing the data of glaciers, snow cover, meteorology, hydrology and soil”, Mr. Hong Tianhua added.

China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences, established by Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, serves as a bridge for bilateral cooperation on such areas as natural disasters, ecological environment, resource development and sustainable development of CPEC.

Last year, in the fight against the floods, the CPEC multi-factor database and data management and information service system of the Joint Research Center played an indispensable role by sharing 26 data sets regarding the deluge.

Building on it, the Joint Research Center will also set up a Digital CPEC platform this year, Mr. Hong Tianhua told the audience.

“The Digital CPEC platform will support the acquisition, preservation, sharing and utilization of data on ecological environment and disaster prevention and reduction of CPEC”, he added.

Geological cooperation is incorporated in the China-Pakistan Joint Statement signed in Nov. 2022. Against the backdrop of evolving climate change, it is becoming ever more imperative for countries to join hands in geological research. For China and Pakistan, the momentum is pacing up.

Permanent Secretary He Zhixin of China-SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Center said that the Center has signed five agreements with Pakistan and carried out cooperation in terms of comparative studies of basic geology, construction and sharing of geological database for environmental geology and hydrogeology, geological sample analysis techniques and other areas of mutual interest.

More than 100 young technicians have been trained through various forms such as technical training courses, jointly implemented projects, academic education and visiting scholar programs, he shared.

“In the next step, we will work together with China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences to deepen practical cooperation with Pakistan in the field of geoscience”, he said.

At the meeting, China-SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Center and China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences donated a book entitled Pakistan in the Eyes of Geologists to APCEA.

According to APCEA chairman Mr. Yang Jianduo, the book, published in January 2023, allows readers to gain deeper insights into Pakistan by taking them from the south all the way to the north of Pakistan along with the geological investigators. The book will also be translated into English and Urdu to enable more readers to have a better understanding of the resource-rich land.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan Science Developments
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo
Replies
0
Views
149
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
‘Seeds in Space’ project a milestone collaboration between China-Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal
Replies
0
Views
815
Luosifen
Luosifen
beijingwalker
Saudi: KAUST partnerships in China to accelerate knowledge, technology exchange
Replies
0
Views
370
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
STRICT BAN ON CHINA WILL COST US DEARLY IN SCIENCE, CHINA LEADS THE FIELD IN MANY AREAS
Replies
3
Views
335
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom