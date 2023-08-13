Would US govt step down prior to election there: Momen asks visiting congressmen

McCormick and Case are meeting with government officials, and civil society members to discuss the importance of free and fair elections and issues of mutual interest to strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States​

13 August, 2023, 04:45 pmLast modified: 13 August, 2023, 07:01 pm

During a meeting with the visiting members of the United States Congress at the State Guest House Padma on Sunday, the minister made the remarks responding to the congressmen regarding whether there is any way to reach a consensus between the two parties. Photo: CourtesyIn response, Momen asked them whether the US government would step down prior to the election there.He also said there is a need for sincere efforts from all political parties to hold a free and fair election.Talking to reporters, the foreign minister said the election will be held as per the existing rules.He said the Bangladesh government wants fair and transparent elections, free of violence where all political parties have a role.Congressman McCormick is representing the Republican Party from Georgia, and Case is from the Democratic Party, Hawaii.US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas was also present in the meeting.From the Bangladesh side, among others, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury; Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Kazi Nabil Ahmed; and Mohammad A. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas was also present in the meeting.From the Bangladesh side, among others, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury; Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Kazi Nabil Ahmed; and Mohammad A. Arafat were present at the meeting.

According to a press release on Sunday (13 August), the US delegation commenced their 3-day Bangladesh visit this morning by paying floral tribute at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Both Congressmen were accompanied by their spouses at that time.Referring to the visit as moving, the Congressmen said that it was indeed a great tragedy for Bangladesh to lose such a personality and that too so early.Foreign Minister Momen described Bangladesh-US relations as warm, dynamic, multifaceted and forward-looking and stressed that the bilateral relations should only deepen and broaden as Bangladesh economy continues to grow rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He expressed hope that the US investment in Bangladesh will expand and diversify as Bangladesh offers potential in many areas, including ICT, pharmaceuticals, and steel.He also sought US congressional support for duty-free access of Bangladesh's textile and garments products made of US cotton.The US delegation expressed their keenness to look into the partnership in pharmaceuticals, among others.The delegation praised Bangladesh for hosting of over 1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas.The meeting discussed the way forward in the context of gradual decline in the aid for Rohingya.The foreign minister appreciated the US government for its humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and stressed on the importance of working together towards achieving the ultimate goal of repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas to their homeland.Case and McCormick will visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Monday and hold meetings with various stakeholders.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) reiterated its call for holding the upcoming national election under an interim caretaker government.During a meeting with the visiting US congressmen Ed Case and Richard McCormick today, BNP leaders also informed them that a free and fair election is not possible under any partisan government.The representatives of BNP, ruling Awami League, Jatiya Party and other political parties attended the meeting held at the residence of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday (13 August).Speaking with reporters after the meeting, BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie said, "When they [the congressmen] inquired about the election system, we informed them that fair election is not possible under a partisan government. We emphasised the need for the election to be held under a caretaker government to ensure its neutrality."He also said the previous elections were held under a partisan government and those were not conducted in a fair manner. We emphasised the need for the election to be held under a caretaker government to ensure its neutrality."He also said the previous elections were held under a partisan government and those were not conducted in a fair manner.