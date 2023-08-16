What's new

Bangladesh rejects US congressmen's suggestion to assimilate Rohingyas: FM Momen

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,733
Reaction score
-5
Bangladesh rejects US congressmen's suggestion to assimilate Rohingyas: FM Momen

BANGLADESH

UNB
16 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:40 pm

The US had expressed intentions to take Rohingyas but they did not follow through, the foreign minister said​

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has declined the proposal put forth by US congressmen Ed Case and Richard McCormick to assimilate the Rohingya population by providing them with skills and education.

"We said no [to them]. We said Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries. We do not need citizens from other countries," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question today (16 August).

Momen said Rohingyas should go back to their country of origin for a better life. "The US can take some of the Rohingyas," he suggested.

The US said they would take Rohingyas but they did not, the foreign minister said.

Momen said that Western countries may have the perception that Bangladesh Bangladesh is inclined to absorb Rohingya refugees since they are living here.

"Repatriation is the priority. The US should make efforts for their return to Myanmar," he said, adding that Myanmar is not Bangladesh's enemy, but they have some problems.

Earlier, the foreign minister said Myanmar is willing to take back Rohingyas but some foreign governments and international organisations are not supporting their repatriation at this moment.

"They [international community] think it will not be wise to send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar until democracy is restored there," he told a group of reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 2 August.

Momen said they think there is a need for positive approach from all stakeholders who are working on the Rohingya issue to begin repatriation.

The foreign minister said Rohingyas are willing to return, and the Myanmar government is also willing to take them back.

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh rejects US congressmen's suggestion to assimilate Rohingyas: Momen

The US had expressed intentions to take Rohingyas but they did not follow through, the foreign minister said
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Similar threads

B
Would US govt step down prior to election there: Momen asks visiting congressmen
Replies
9
Views
179
IndianLite
I
B
Bangladesh reiterates call for Rohingya resettlement in 3rd countries
Replies
3
Views
100
leonblack08
leonblack08
B
Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: FM Momen
Replies
2
Views
130
saif
S
B
China Hosts Myanmar Junta and Bangladesh to Discuss Rohingya Repatriations
Replies
0
Views
351
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh not to accept single more Rohingya: Momen
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
Destranator
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom