Bangladesh will impose sanctions on those who give sanctions on us: Momen

Bangladesh will impose sanctions on those who give sanctions on us: Momen He said Bangladesh and the United States are on the same page regarding “free and fair” elections in Bangladesh

OCTOBER 05, 202304 October, 2023, 06:35 pmLast modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:21 pmHe said Bangladesh and the United States are on the same page regarding “free and fair” elections in BangladeshFile Photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen."Bangladesh also has a visa policy like the US and there is nothing to worry about. Bangladesh will also impose sanctions on those who will impose sanctions on us," Momen said in response to reporters' queries regarding the US visa restrictions.The foreign minister, who returned home from the US and UK today, said Bangladesh and the United States are on the same page regarding "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh."We made it clear that we want free and fair elections. The US also wants free and fair elections and they will play a supportive role to that end. And the US is not with those who will not take part in the elections," he told reporters while responding to a question.The foreign minister said foreigners keep coming and are having more interactions than before as Bangladesh's image and dignity boosted.He also said many countries including the USA, France, UK and other countries from Europe come here to sell their own things.The foreign minister said Bangladesh has multifaceted relations with the US and the two countries routinely discuss issues like climate change, regulated migration, Rohingya crisis and security issues.He said Bangladesh puts emphasis on multilateralism for a better world.Responding to a question, the foreign minister said Bangladesh Awami League established democracy in the country while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strengthened it."PM Hasina has the courage and she has the confidence," he said, adding that if people cast their votes that will be considered as participatory elections.