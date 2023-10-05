What's new

Bangladesh will impose sanctions on those who give sanctions on us: Momen

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 05, 2023

Bangladesh will impose sanctions on those who give sanctions on us: Momen

BANGLADESH

UNB
04 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:21 pm

He said Bangladesh and the United States are on the same page regarding “free and fair” elections in Bangladesh
momen-61091783e36d1.jpg

File Photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Bangladesh will also impose sanctions on those who will impose sanctions on the country, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today (4 October).

"Bangladesh also has a visa policy like the US and there is nothing to worry about. Bangladesh will also impose sanctions on those who will impose sanctions on us," Momen said in response to reporters' queries regarding the US visa restrictions.

The foreign minister, who returned home from the US and UK today, said Bangladesh and the United States are on the same page regarding "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh.

"We made it clear that we want free and fair elections. The US also wants free and fair elections and they will play a supportive role to that end. And the US is not with those who will not take part in the elections," he told reporters while responding to a question.

The foreign minister said foreigners keep coming and are having more interactions than before as Bangladesh's image and dignity boosted.

He also said many countries including the USA, France, UK and other countries from Europe come here to sell their own things.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh has multifaceted relations with the US and the two countries routinely discuss issues like climate change, regulated migration, Rohingya crisis and security issues.

He said Bangladesh puts emphasis on multilateralism for a better world.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said Bangladesh Awami League established democracy in the country while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strengthened it.

"PM Hasina has the courage and she has the confidence," he said, adding that if people cast their votes that will be considered as participatory elections.

www.tbsnews.net

Momen is taking high quality marijuana now a days:p: He should take care of his wig so that it doesn't falls off. :p:
 
:lol:

They are in panic mode, not effects of grass.

I don't like Americans or any other country interfering in our country but there is no other way of restoring democracy in the country at the moment. This is complicated by the fact that whoever will come to power will probably be under the influence of the US government and will sacrifice some national interest in exchange for coming to power. People of BD are in between a rock and a hard place.

In any case, if the Americans want to change the regime, they must do it asap. Trump will be in power by the end of 2024 and he doesn't care if AL or someone else is in power.
 
Last edited:
As long as India is with Awami League, they will not panic. I am praying to God so that Momen's wig falls off in front of female journalists. :p:
 
Alga Momen, what are you waiting for to sanction other countries? Please, please, do not make us wait any longer,
 

