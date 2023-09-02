beijingwalker
Worry about seafood due to Japan's radioactive water discharge? No worries, Xinjiang's desert seafood now massively enter the market
The Uyghur girl says Xinjiang is the world's farthest region from any oceans, sea pollution will never reach Xinjiang. Xinjiang has vast deserts surrounded by snow mountains and glaciers, now with China's modern technology and infrastructure, people turn vast deserts into enormous seafood farms, the water is from the nearby Tianshan mountains and is the cleanest and most pristine water source on the planet, desert seafood farms produce all kinds of seafood, you name it, they have it.
Now the Xinjiang desert seafood had already been put into the market in large scale, seafood lovers who worry about seafood contaminated by Japan's nuclear radiaoactive waste water discharge now can safely and assuredly switch to Xinjiang desert seafood.
