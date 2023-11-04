Why Israel Created Hamas (new, detailed article by Swiss Policy Research)

So much for the idiots who seriously think that Hamas is really fighting Israel.



And to all who say "Yes, Hamas was created by Israel, but over the years, Hamas emancipated from Israel and got independent".....this article shows you that till today, Hamas still works for Israel!



Seriously, how does Hamas weaken Israel? Its existence serves Israel perfectly. Israel can expand its territory further and further because of Hamas!!!



Israel says its wants to destroy Hamas but it is mainly killing civilians and destroying their entire infrastructure....are you all really so blind that you don't see that?!



I mean, I don't care at all, I hate Palestinians to the core. If Israel kills them all, I couldn't care less.

But I guess most of you love these scumbags...if you really do so, the last thing you should do is to support Hamas!



Anyhow, I am really happy that Nasrallah didn't fall for the trap. The backstabbing by Palescumians in Syria taught him a lesson, and he knows that Scumas hidden agenda is to destroy Hezbollah and Lebanon.



Iran and Hezbollah will only engage to a degree that serves their own interests, only that and nothing more! But they will never again be fooled by these Scumbags again!!!