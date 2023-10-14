What's new

Family of Palestinian Hamas leader get medical treatment in Israel!!!

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 24, 2012
Messages
1,161
Reaction score
1
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
October 2014

Hamas leader's daughter receives medical care in Israel | The Times of Israel

www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

Haniyeh’s daughter ‘treated in Israel’

Get the latest breaking news and headlines from the largest Arab News website. Get world news, sport news, business news, entertainment, lifestyle, video and photos.
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com

Israeli media has reported that one of Haniyeh’s granddaughters was treated in an Israeli hospital last November, while his mother-in-law sought treatment in a Jerusalem hospital in June.
Click to expand...

May 2021

Hamas chief's niece has been hospitalized in Israel for over a month -- report | The Times of Israel

www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com



Isn't it nice that so many relatives of this Palestinian scumbag get treated in Israel, he is a true enemy of Israel 😍😍

But it actually makes sense: Hamas was created by the Israeli army. Hamas' purpose is to serve Israeli interests, just as it did when it activelly fought against the hero Assad in Syria!

images



So of course Hamas members and their families will get first class treatment in Israel 🥰

No wonder I wanna vomit everytime I hear the word "Palestine"....
 

