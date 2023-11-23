What's new

Who is more Islamophobic, Jews or Hindus ?

Jew or Hindu ?

  • Total voters
    4
The opinions gathered here will be but a small sample size compared to the Millions upon Millions in the real world.

And thus should be treated as such
 
Hindus are just arselicking peons, the Jews are evil with a very firm hold on western brainwashed morons who are fed Zionist propaganda 24/7. However, this holocaust of Palestine is slowly but surely turning western younger people against the evil bastards. Hindus, I would not worry about too much, the Chinese keep them under their boots.
 
According to quran they are both equally opposed to believers in the most vicious way.
 
One more option should have been included and that is - Muslims.

Maximum numbers of Muslims are being killed by Muslims themselves. Some of the biggest flashpoints in the world, involve Muslim vs Muslims. It may be the time to look within and not outside.
 
VkdIndian said:
One more option should have been included and that is - Muslims.

Maximum numbers of Muslims are being killed by Muslims themselves. Some of the biggest flashpoints in the world, involve Muslim vs Muslims. It may be the time to look within and not outside.
Click to expand...
RUBBISH, you IGNORANT fool. The Slavic Orthodox are killing each other at the highest rate since 2014 at another Jew fanned war in so-called Ukraine. A million Slavic people may have died in Kievan-Rus, we will never know. If you keep kissing Jew arse you sewer rats are next. Kapeesh.
 
Darius77 said:
The Slavic Orthodox are killing each other at the highest rate since 2014 at another Jew fanned war in so-called Ukraine.
Click to expand...
Ok.
In that case Muslims vs Muslims would be the second biggest killer. Nothing to feel happy about.
Stop blaming others and look inwards.
 

Similar threads

Mujahid Memon
  • Poll
Please ban the words "jihadi" and "jihadist"
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
4K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
Maira La
Gaza war -- Don't let Indians on PDF pretending to be neutral fool you
2 3
Replies
30
Views
821
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
beijingwalker
US landlord accused of killing Muslim boy, injuring woman in Islamophobic hate crime
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Dalit
Danish ultranationalists continue to desecrate Quran for 4th straight day
Replies
1
Views
251
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Analysis: Why is so much anti-Palestinian disinformation coming from India?
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom