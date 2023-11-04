What's new

Gaza war -- Don't let Indians on PDF pretending to be neutral fool you

Indians freely expressing their opinions, without reservation, on Indian-only forums --


1699118562221.png

1699118642286.png

1699118687882.png

1699118728433.png



==
I hope Muslims world over realize what Hindus really are, and start to see them as enemies. They hate you more than Jews do, and it doesn't matter whether you're Arab, Turk, Iranian or Afghan, Indians will always cheerlead for your enemies and enjoy the genocide of just about any Muslim nation.
 

