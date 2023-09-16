Please ban the words "jihadi" and "jihadist"

Jihad literally means struggle in Arabic and specifically it is used for military struggle against foreign occupation, invasion etc. The ones who do jihad are called "Mujahid"There is no word like "jihadi" or "jihadist" in Arabic language. It is a derogatory term invented after 9/11 by Islamophobes to antagonize Muslims and then it was picked up by Indians and other Islamophobes around the world to discredit anything related to Muslims such as their attire, their education, their food etc.India and Israel also discredit Kashmiri and Palestinian freedom movements by lumping them together with terrorist movements like Daesh, Alqaeda etc using these same words. Therefore I request the admins/moderators of this forum to ban these words and use proper terminologies such as Mujahid for legitimate struggle against foreign invasion/occupation such as war in Afghanistan against Russian/American invasion, Iraq against America, Kashmiri and Palestinian freedom movements while using the terms terrorists or militants to denote organizations like Daesh/TTP/Boko Haram etc.Please show support by voting and commenting on this thread