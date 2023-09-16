What's new

Please ban the words "jihadi" and "jihadist"

Should words "jihadi" and "jihadist" be banned on PDF

  • Yes

  • No

Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

Jihad literally means struggle in Arabic and specifically it is used for military struggle against foreign occupation, invasion etc. The ones who do jihad are called "Mujahid"

There is no word like "jihadi" or "jihadist" in Arabic language. It is a derogatory term invented after 9/11 by Islamophobes to antagonize Muslims and then it was picked up by Indians and other Islamophobes around the world to discredit anything related to Muslims such as their attire, their education, their food etc.

India and Israel also discredit Kashmiri and Palestinian freedom movements by lumping them together with terrorist movements like Daesh, Alqaeda etc using these same words. Therefore I request the admins/moderators of this forum to ban these words and use proper terminologies such as Mujahid for legitimate struggle against foreign invasion/occupation such as war in Afghanistan against Russian/American invasion, Iraq against America, Kashmiri and Palestinian freedom movements while using the terms terrorists or militants to denote organizations like Daesh/TTP/Boko Haram etc.

Please show support by voting and commenting on this thread

@WebMaster @waz @LeGenD


This is not an Arabic forum but an English one and the meaning of the word "jihad" is now well-accepted in the English language.
 
TriptiD said:
This is not an Arabic forum but an English one and the meaning of the word "jihad" is now well-accepted in the English language.
It's apparently now well-accepted, but pazeets have still somehow completely misunderstood it to the point that they think Mujlimz are doing bath zihad, music zihad, and education zihad to Chindoos. My proposal is that Chindoos should be barred from making English language posts because they do not have the cognitive ability to make coherent and logical posts with it.
 
hatehs said:
It's apparently now well-accepted, but pazeets have still somehow completely misunderstood it to the point that they think Mujlimz are doing bath jihad, music jihad, and education zihad to Chindoos. My proposal is that Chindoos should be barred from making English language posts because they do not have the cognitive ability to make coherent and logical posts with it.
Thanks for reminding me to add you to the ignore list. The moronic threads you start that no one responds to are really annoying.
 
TriptiD said:
Thanks for reminding me to add you to the ignore list. The moronic threads you start that no one responds to are really annoying.
Poojari ki phat gayi. Chal nikal ganday Chindoo
 
Jihadi is a term for someone who is obsessed with jihad and his version of it is to attack anyone he/she deems as kuffar or whatever. It makes it easier to describe someone rather than going "extremists" or "radical sunnis" or "salafis" all the time. Either way,a lot of muslims here will get offended no matter what word a non-muslim uses.
 

