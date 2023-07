What the British thought Jinnah wanted for declassified folder DO 142/476- Jinnah had Islamist and pan-Islamic ambitions

Here is the document docket pdf with each of the folios in the docket attached. I had publishing rights for 80 images and that’s what has been attached here. The only thing excluded from the original docket are blank pages.I also had to split the pdf into two parts to upload here but anyone can go ahead a merge the two together as wellHere’s the second partIt starts with the FO discussing the likelihood that Pakistan could become a natural leader of the Muslim world and whether UK could use its influence over Pakistan to affect countries in the ME more generally.To this effect, after a bunch of secretarial bureaucratic back and forth, Documents 2-12, we get to doc # 13, the letter that FO CSI officer sends to the then UK High commissioner, think ambassador, in Karachi, Grafftey-Smith, who is the expert in Pakistan.A letter also goes to a political observer in the Persian Gulf in Bahrain, a certain Hays.Rupert Hays and Grafftey-Smith send back letters, Doc #15 and #16 and here it seems clear that these gentlemen see potential but not in the short-term.Doc # 19 is a summary of this back and forth at the FO and forwarded to all major players. The FO generally agrees with Hays and Grafftey-Smith except that they are impressed at how Pakistan lead the bloc for Palestine.What’s interesting to note is that the FO would like to see Pakistans role as subservient to India and for her to see her future in South Asia as opposed to ME while still using her to influence the Muslim ME, assuming that UK could still influence it.To continue to influence Pakistan, they suggest using sufis of the Qadiriya order, Hays letter, doc # 15, is explicit that UK has been using these pirs in the past.The tone and tenor of the docket documents changes drastically after doc # 21, where the British intercept a letter from Jinnah to Hassan al-Banna where he proclaims his intention to form an islamic league. The UK HC finds out about this and sends it to the permanent under-secretary of state, Archibald Carter, (permanent under-secretary of state, is same as permanent secretary and principal secretary and represents the highest official in the bureacratic chain who directly reports to the ministers and PM even , see: - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permanent_secretary and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permanent_secretary_(UK) ).In this docket a permanent secretary even directly sends a letter to the PM himself, doc # 37.It is one thing for Pakistan to be a “leader of the Muslim world” when it can serve UK interests- it is different altogether when it is associated with a pan-Islamic and anti-imperialist ideology as the Muslim brotherhood and despite the British thinking that they still might use Pakistan as a bulwark against communism, the tone of all future communications becomes more serious.From Doc# 21-40 until Jinnah is alive, the idea of an Islamic league or a federation of Islamic countries takes a life of its own, Pakistan being able to influence several Muslim capitals towards its cause- including Iran, Saudi, Jordan, Egypt, questionably Iraq and Turkey.After Jinnah dies, however, Zafarullah and Liaquat Ali khan walk back the idea of an Islamic league- he makes overtures to Nehru himself and this seems to precipitate the Egyptians to make overtures to Nehru too although the order here is unclear- instead of talking about forming an Islamic league, Liaquat Ali talks about internationalism and strengthening the UN.According to the British intelligence, he is also placing articles in the Pakistani media, a piece in Sindh Observer, the UK HC is fairly certain is actually placed by Liaquat Ali Khan through Sindh CM Khuhro to influence public opinion away from the Islamic league.This is music to the British observers, and they applaud the article as interesting and sensible, and note even in their communication how the formation of a Muslim bloc in relation to Palestine was actually one of the reasons for Russo American support of Israel.Additionally, this implicitly agrees with the article in question that the reason that UK stiffed Pakistan on the Radcliffe award and what not was actually precisely due to possible fears of it precipitating the Islamic bloc that would challenge Uk vested interests.A special note on doc # 21 where the British intercept a letter from Jinnah to Hassan Al Banna where he expresses his interest in forming an Islamic state and working to form an Islamic league too - I have attached all other archives letters and documents that we have from the Jinnah papers of the communication between the two and the letter itself perfectly matches the context and references previous letters between the two and explains the situation at hand of Ashmawy arriving as a state guest. This is important noting that Jinnahs private letters to Banna were published well after the fact.