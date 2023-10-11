What's new

West wants to change china culturally but fails everytime

As Chinese Australian i know how both the West and East thinks and acts culturally.

The West deals in a way in which half lies, false promises, fake acts of friendship/promises, hypocrisy is the norm and expects everyone to act in a similar fashion as well. e.g. talking about great human rights but allying with saudi arabia and israel etc

West wants China to act the same way making false promises and becoming hypocrites like them therefore changing their culture from a culture of honor and respect to a culture of half truths and fakeness. China refuses to allow its culture and way of doing things and being fake to become the norm by making false promises and lies like a lot of Western stooges e.g. India, Colombia etc and the West doesn't like that because they can't change China and that frustrates them greatly. The West has its huge demographic problem in which their own culture is changing and whites are becoming minority so they feel they have to act quickly to defeat China except once again, China doesn't get triggered into making mistakes and that again frustrates them.
 
China is the only and last hope that can defeat Jew-Anglo-Saxon hegemony. The whole world will thank China.
 

