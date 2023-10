How Chinese culture led Huawei from surviving to thriving​

October 7th, 2023 ​

Chinese technology giant Huawei has achieved technological breakthroughs perhaps not despite US export controls and trade sanctions, but because of them. Chinese spirit and organisational culture played a big role in how the company reacted to adversity. Grace Wang writes that it is impossible to understand China’s technological development in the last few decades, and Huawei’s innovation experience, without acknowledging Chinese culture.



Huawei released its new Mate 60 Pro on 29 August. The company’s new smartphone with advanced chips is shocking news to the world. Chen Ziang, an industrial expert,



I am not surprised at Huawei’s new release of Mate 60 Pro, as I have spent the last eight years researching China’s global innovation city, Shenzhen, where Huawei is headquartered. Since 2018, US trade tension with China marched into a technological war over future technological supremacy and global power. Chinese technology companies have become major targets. Many Chinese firms that were faced with the sudden ban on high-end technological components started to stockpile



Huawei, the largest telecommunications manufacturer in the world, was thrust into the spotlight of the US-China trade tensions, despite its limited market share in the United States. Its fast response to US technological sanctions has embodied a deep-rooted Chinese spirit and organisational culture, as expressed in an old Chinese saying: “爹有,娘有,不如自己“(Dad has it, Mom has it, but it is better to have it yourself.)It is impossible to truly understand China’s technological development in the last few decades, and Huawei’s innovation experience, if anyone fails to acknowledge Chinese culture. Huawei released its new Mate 60 Pro on 29 August. The company’s new smartphone with advanced chips is shocking news to the world. Chen Ziang, an industrial expert, said to the Singapore-headquartered LIANHE ZAOBAO (联合早报), “what really needs to be noted is that Huawei’s new mobile phone is the first ever to support satellite phones. These capabilities are used in self-driving cars, intelligent robotics, and Huawei ChatGPT.” Shocked at Huawei’s technological breakthrough, some in the US are wondering if the US export controls are failing or if Huawei is violating certain export controls.I am not surprised at Huawei’s new release of Mate 60 Pro, as I have spent the last eight years researching China’s global innovation city, Shenzhen, where Huawei is headquartered. Since 2018, US trade tension with China marched into a technological war over future technological supremacy and global power. Chinese technology companies have become major targets. Many Chinese firms that were faced with the sudden ban on high-end technological components started to stockpile US computer and electronic products , to face the threat of a “silicon curtain” from the United States. From 2016 to 2019, US exports to China in semiconductors and other electronic components rose unstoppably, Huawei being one of the major contributors to the surge. The company’s rapid development and adoption of 5G networking equipment, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, as well as its high-end smartphones, require the storage capacity of efficient, high-performance chips.Huawei, the largest telecommunications manufacturer in the world, was thrust into the spotlight of the US-China trade tensions, despite its limited market share in the United States. Its fast response to US technological sanctions has embodied a deep-rooted Chinese spirit and organisational culture, as expressed in an old Chinese saying: “爹有,娘有,不如自己“(Dad has it, Mom has it, but it is better to have it yourself.)It is impossible to truly understand China’s technological development in the last few decades, and Huawei’s innovation experience, if anyone fails to acknowledge Chinese culture.

Culture shapes organisations ​





In 2019, in an in-person research interview with Huawei’s rotating chairman, he commented on how world history and politics influenced Huawei’s innovation culture:



Huawei always has a plan B. It is not because we want to stop business and trade with America (though we never truly entered the US market). In 1949, the United States initiated the Coordinating Committee for Export to Communist Countries. The purpose of that committee is to restrict its member states from exporting strategic materials and advanced technologies to socialist countries. There are tens of thousands of products listed in the sanctions, including cutting-edge technology products.



Back in 1949, as a newly founded country, China was not affected by the technology export control to communist countries. But it faced the withdrawal of Soviet specialists during the Sino-Soviet split, when China was developing its nuclear weapons and missile technology. Mikhail Klochko was a chemist and Stalin prize winner who went to China as a member of a Soviet scientific mission. He



The US-China relationship opened a new chapter in the early 70s, over a decade after the departure of Soviet scientists and engineers. It is said that senior American officials Culture is a carrier of meaning which provides a shared view of “what is,” and most importantly “why it is.” It is about the story and collective memory in which people, both in society and in an organisation, are embedded. Elizabeth Skringar noted : “Organisational culture [is shaped by] the main culture of the society we live in, albeit with greater emphasis on particular parts of it.” Therefore, to understand Huawei’s self-dependent innovation, it is critical to comprehend China’s struggling technological development history since the founding of the new China.In 2019, in an in-person research interview with Huawei’s rotating chairman, he commented on how world history and politics influenced Huawei’s innovation culture:Back in 1949, as a newly founded country, China was not affected by the technology export control to communist countries. But it faced the withdrawal of Soviet specialists during the Sino-Soviet split, when China was developing its nuclear weapons and missile technology. Mikhail Klochko was a chemist and Stalin prize winner who went to China as a member of a Soviet scientific mission. He wrote that many people, including himself, suddenly received telegrams in mid-July 1960 ordering Soviet scientists, engineers and technicians in China to depart soon. Though the Soviet helped save China years of effort and incalculable cost by training Chinese scientists and engineers, China still lacked capacity to advance its own indigenous capabilities for technological breakthrough at that time.The US-China relationship opened a new chapter in the early 70s, over a decade after the departure of Soviet scientists and engineers. It is said that senior American officials facilitated data and technology sale to their Chinese counterparts. The Ford administration even encouraged their European alliance to provide the Chinese with access to Western technology. In spite of China’s globalisation and the country’s vast market access in exchange for Western technology transfer at the early stage, one thing is clear: experiencing technology export control to communist countries as well as the Soviets’ sudden removal of its scientific experts only reinforced the old Chinese saying in Huawei’s innovation culture: “Dad has it, Mom has it, but it is better to have it yourself.”

From indigenous innovator to industry leader ​