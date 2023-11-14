Chinese companies ramp up recruitment amid Huawei's move towards native HarmonyOS

The recruitment drive of these major internet firms bolsters Huawei’s strategy to establish HarmonyOS as an alternative ecosystem on the mainland

The next iteration of Huawei’s mobile platform, HarmonyOS Next, will involve removing support for Android-based apps

Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia Tuesday 14 November 2023Less than a month after an announcement that said Huawei is looking to launch native HarmonyOS in 2024, Chinese internet companies are eager to recruit developers for the OS to ditch Android app support.According to Yicai and South China Morning Post, China-based firms, including Meituan, JD.com, and NetEase, are recruiting talents related to HarmonyOS. Meituan offers a monthly salary for app developers of CNY40,000-60,000 (US$5,500 to US$8,200) for those with HarmonyOS experience who can contribute to R&D projects built on existing technological infrastructure. Meanwhile, JD.com and NetEase are actively seeking developers, specifically for creating apps intended for Huawei's smartphones, as indicated by the postings on the respective job sites.In late September, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group and chairman of the Intelligent Automotive Solution business unit, said that Huawei is developing the HarmonyOS Next and Harmony OS native applications will be launched with the new OS, signifying a move to ditch supports for Android applications as soon as in 2024.As Huawei is developing a native OS ecosystem independent of Android, some companies have begun developing HarmonyOS versions of their apps, including LY.com and BabyBus, reports Yicai.Huawei data shows that as of August, the number of HarmonyOS ecosystem devices has exceeded 700 million, with 2.2 million developers actively engaged in HarmonyOS ecosystem development. As of October 30, the number of devices upgraded to HarmonyOS 4 has surpassed 100 million. The on-demand local services provider is offering a monthly salary of between 40,000 yuan and 60,000 yuan (US$5,492 and US$8,238) for app developers “with HarmonyOS experience” and those who can “work on research and development projects based on incumbent [technological] infrastructure”.JD.com and NetEase, meanwhile, are looking for developers purportedly for specific apps designed for Huawei’s smartphones, according to the two job sites.The recruitment drive of these major internet firms bolsters Huawei’s strategy to widen the adoption of HarmonyOS as an alternative ecosystem on the mainland, as set out by company founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei this year to counter the impact of US sanctions.More than 700 million devices currently run on HarmonyOS, with more than 2.2 million third-party developers creating apps for the platform, according to Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business group and chairman of its Intelligent Automotive Solution business unit, at the company’s annual developer conference in August.Yu said the next iteration of Huawei’s mobile platform, HarmonyOS Next, will involve removing support for Android-based apps on all the company’s devices installed with that new operating system. The company is expected to launch a developer preview version of its Next system in the first quarter of next year.HarmonyOS debuted as an alternative operating system for Huawei in August 2019, three months after the firm was added to Washington’s Entity List. Under this trade blacklist, Huawei is barred from buying software, chips and other technologies from US suppliers – including Google apps and services – without Washington’s approval.Huawei’s confidence with its alternative ecosystem strategy on the mainland received a big boost in late August, when the company surprised the smartphone industry with the launch of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone – its first 5G handset since the Mate 40 series was released in October 2020. That was followed around a week later by presales for its top-of-the-line Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone.The Shenzhen-based company’s 5G comeback generated a strong outpouring of public support, as netizens on domestic social media hailed the new 5G handsets and their advanced made-in-China chip as symbolic of the country’s victory in defying tough US sanctions.Huawei, on the back of its popular Mate 60 Pro, became mainland China’s fastest-growing smartphone vendor in the third quarter, when the company recorded 37 per cent year-on-year growth, according to an October report by tech consultancy Counterpoint Research.