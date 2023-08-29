Huawei has unexpectedly unveiled the Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone with Kirin 9000S, IP68, satellite calling and HarmonyOS 4.0 for a price of $960​

2022, 2023 are turning out to be the years Huawei finds ways to compensate for lost sales and seek growth after being squeezed by sanctions.
Why 2023 may be the year for Huawei – despite the ongoing US ban
The Chinese telecommunication giant is rumored to be building a network of semiconductor fabs in China.
28 August 2023
- 2022 and 2023 are turning out to be the years Huawei finds ways to compensate for lost sales.
- The company may have found a way around the US technology ban.
- It appears to have signed a long-term patents deal to boost its revenue.
Years after Washington imposed restrictions that dragged down Huawei Technologies’ business for a couple of years
, the Chinese tech major finally pulled itself out of a “crisis” in 2022. That year’s gradual growth was enough for Huawei’s rotating chair, Eric Xu, to be sure that 2023 would be “the first year” of a return to “business as usual,” even though the US export controls on high-end technology are still in place.
After being added to Washington’s trade blacklist
in 2019, Huawei rapidly lost its global and domestic consumer electronics market share. Counterpoint Research said it even ran out of advanced in-house designed chips by 2022. But Huawei did not slow down — the Chinese telecommunication giant has been attempting to explore new markets and businesses.
At the end of last year, even though Huawei recorded a nearly 70% decline in profit amid sanctions and pandemic challenges
, its enterprise sales rose as it sought to pivot into digital industries and reduce its vulnerabilities to US sanctions.
Fast forward to the first six months of 2023, when Huawei saw its total revenue grow 3.1%, reaching 310.9 billion yuan (US$43.1 billion), higher than the 0.8% revenue growth seen in the first quarter and the 0.9% growth for 2022.
The company’s performance signals that it has gradually found ways to survive despite US sanctions. Therefore, rumors from research institutions and industry sources about Huawei returning to the 5G smartphone market
in the latter half of 2023 are feasible.
But there were more indicators to prove that in the face of the technological crackdown launched by the US, Huawei will not be defeated. After all, if Huawei can overcome the stranglehold of the US crackdown and relaunch its 5G phones, it will be possible for the tech giant to return to the forefront of the global smartphone market.
To top it off, Huawei is also putting a foot back in the smartphone market, despite lacking 5G in the newest flagship devices. According to data from Counterpoint Research, Huawei has achieved 41% year-over-year growth in smartphone sales in the first three months of 2023.
Meanwhile, the company was operating at 6.2% in Q1 of 2022 – significant progress made within a year. Moreover, Huawei is also said to be selling the most foldable smartphones in China, with over 50% of the market share in the first half of this year.
Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of the company’s consumer business group and its car unit, declared that Huawei’s flagship smartphones are “making a comeback”
as he unveiled the latest update of its own Harmony operating system. Even in the second quarter of this year, Huawei resurfaced as a top-five smartphone vendor in mainland China, according to data from research firm IDC, following the launch of high-end handsets, including its P60 series and foldable Mate X3 model.
Huawei shipped 14.3 million smartphones in China in the first half of 2023, up nearly 40% compared to the same period last year, IDC data showed. Notably, the smartphone market is one of many spaces in which Huawei has progressed since the US ban
.
Huawei circumventing the US ban with new revenue streams in 2023?
So far, Huawei’s improved results are the results of its efforts to survive US sanctions
by resurrecting the company’s handset business and diversifying into new industries, including cloud computing
and electric cars. For instance, revenue from intelligent automotive solutions, another segment that Huawei has been banking on to diversify its business, reached 1 billion yuan in the first half of 2023.
Cloud computing and digital power generated 24.1 billion yuan and 24.2 billion yuan in sales, respectively, posting “strong growth,” according to Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. Huawei has also been stepping up efforts to serve enterprise clients, hoping to upgrade its operations in traditional businesses.
Last month, Huawei joined the heated artificial intelligence race with the third generation of its Pangu model
that focuses on industrial uses in coal mining, finance, and government sectors. “Huawei has been investing heavily in foundational technologies to harness trends in digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization, focusing on creating value for our customers and partners,” Meng added.
From January to June, the company said revenue from Huawei’s information and communications technology business – its key segment, including 5G network gear – reached 167.2 billion yuan. As the Chinese group searches for ways to generate revenue after being banned
from telecom networks or subjected to curbs in several countries, Huawei, last week, sealed a multiyear patent cross-licensing deal with Ericsson for 5G and other technologies.
The plan is to develop and monetize patents for Huawei to make up for lost sales and seek growth after being squeezed by Western sanctions. With the agreement, the rival equipment makers can access each other’s patents essential for the “3G, 4G and 5G cellular technologies” used in network infrastructure
and consumer devices, Huawei announced
on Friday.