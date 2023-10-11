Mercedes-Benz Denies Using Huawei’s Car Operating System

GreatHanWarrior
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2022
- Messages
- 1,998
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
(Yicai) Oct. 11 -- German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has reportedly denied having reached an agreement with Huawei Technologies to use the Chinese telecoms giant’s operating system on its cars.
Mercedes-Benz will not use HarmonyOS as the operating system for its cars, Guangzhou Daily reported yesterday, citing the carmaker.
Recent rumors circulating on Chinese social media claimed that Mercedes-Benz has reached an agreement with Huawei to use HarmonyOS.
The rumors are probably a misunderstanding, a source close to Mercedes and Huawei told Guangzhou Daily. The pair joined hands on HMS for Car, a vehicle-mounted cloud service, in 2021, but it was not about HarmonyOS, the source added.
HMS for Car is an intelligent in-vehicle cloud service solution that provides
Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan drivers with multiple entertainment functions, such as news reading, listening to stories, watching videos, and playing games, according to the agreement Mercedes-Benz and Huawei signed earlier.
Daimler’s next-generation MB.OS operating system will be completely self-developed and begin mass production next year, Mercedes-Benz’s parent company said at the 2023 IAA Mobility.
Only new energy vehicle brands Aito and Avatr, which have in-depth cooperation with Huawei, use Harmony Cockpit.