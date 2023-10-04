What's new

West need to be given Noble Price for Regime Changes

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
4,877
Reaction score
-40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
West need to be given Noble Price for Regime Changes

There is no other nation or group that is as successful in this trait.

West has mastered this art be it using Balkanizations, Military coups, Mob ruled Democracies, Revolutions, Militancy etc.

How can anyone object or deny this credit that West has truely won.

West is clearly the leader in this field and deserves Noble prices for Regime Chnages.

China you are a loser. You are no match to the West.
 
Last edited:
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
West need to be given Noble Price for Regime Changes

There is no other nation or group is as successful in this trait.

West has mastered this art be it using Balkanizations, Military coups, Mob ruled Democracies, Revolutions, Militancy etc.

How can anyone object or deny this credit that West has truely won.

West is clearly the leader in this field and deserves Noble prices for Regime Chnages.

China you are a loser. You are no match to the West.
Click to expand...
1000001433.jpg
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
West need to be given Noble Price for Regime Changes

There is no other nation or group that is as successful in this trait.

West has mastered this art be it using Balkanizations, Military coups, Mob ruled Democracies, Revolutions, Militancy etc.

How can anyone object or deny this credit that West has truely won.

West is clearly the leader in this field and deserves Noble prices for Regime Chnages.

China you are a loser. You are no match to the West.
Click to expand...
Majeed guy got noble price in madarsa? :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :D :rofl:
 

Similar threads

Hakikat ve Hikmet
The West badly needs a land-based corridor to the Central Asia
Replies
13
Views
252
SoulSpokesman
S
H
Price of electricity is price of misgovernance - Dr Sania Nishtar
Replies
0
Views
178
Hexlor
H
B
Is a US-Sponsored “Regime Change” in the Offing in Bangladesh?
Replies
0
Views
375
Black_cats
B
B
How the ‘Othering’ of Bangladesh Has Been the Backbone of Hindutva’s West Bengal Campaign
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
beijingwalker
The West is poorer and ‘it’s very good news,’ says top inequality researcher. ‘There is no reason why for 2 centuries, people from the West should’ve
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom