What's new

Vingroup launches Green SM service in Laos with 1,000 Vinfast EVs

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,790
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
vinfast-vf-5-e-taxi-electric-fleet-16-10-2023-1400x933.jpg

VinFast cabs for Laos

While Green SM will initially focus on offering electric taxis, GSM mentions electric vehicle leases and services like package car rental, travel and personalised car rental in today’s statement.

GSM stands for Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company and is a newcomer. Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong founded the business in March 2023 to promote green mobility by using VinFast electric cars and scooters for rental services.

One month later, in April 2023, GSM launched its first electric taxi service in Hanoi, Vietnam. After six months on the market, GSM claims to have reached six million rides.

By the end of 2023, Green SM says it will expand its operations to 27 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam, boasting a fleet of 30,000 electric taxis and over 90,000 electric scooters, before venturing into other ASEAN markets.

Commenting on today’s launch in neighbouring Laos, Vinfast considers it a “milestone in its development journey towards becoming a leading regional and global ride-hailing service”.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, CEO of GSM, also called Laos “an ideal starting point for GSM to expand internationally. After Laos, GSM continues to expand its operations to other countries as part of its commitment to fostering a green future for all. Additionally, GSM has set the goal to promote Vietnamese electric vehicles to global consumers.”

The manufacturer aims to offer its vehicles in up to 50 global markets and countries by the end of 2024.

This year, Vinfast reported 10,027 electric car deliveries between July and September, reaching a five-digit figure for the first time. The targets include deliveries of 40,000 to 50,000 cars in the current financial year. Order books for the VF 6 are due to open in the home market on 20 October, with the launch of the VF 7 and VF 3 models to follow in 2024.

www.electrive.com

Vingroup launches Green SM service in Laos with 1,000 Vinfast EVs - electrive.com

While Green SM will initially focus on offering electric taxis, GSM mentions electric vehicle leases and services like package car rental, travel and personalised car rental in
www.electrive.com www.electrive.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
361
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast looks to hire in India
Replies
0
Views
223
Viet
Viet
Viet
EV maker VinFast plans Asia expansion, to launch Indonesia plant in 2026
Replies
2
Views
237
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam’s EV ownership will see ‘strong growth’ in 2023, says new report
Replies
0
Views
169
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats
Replies
12
Views
576
flowerfan2020
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom