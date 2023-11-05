VinFast and BIDV launch special gratitude program for Vietnamese teachers

This meaningful and humane gift from VinFast and BIDV is dedicated to teachers, lecturers and staff members actively involved in nurturing the future generation. The programme also aims to encourage the use of environmentally friendly electric cars and motorcycles, in line with the government's policy of sustainable development and reducing emissions.The programme applies from November 1st, 2023 to December 31st, 2023 or until further notice on all VinFast electric cars and motorcycles currently available on the market. Under this programme, eligible customers will receive an immediate 3% discount when purchasing a VinFast electric car and a 25% discount when purchasing a VinFast electric motorcycle. Additionally, VinFast will offer an additional 1-year free battery rental for customers who choose the battery rental package for distances below 3,000 km (3,500 km for VF 9), or a direct discount on the vehicle price for customers who purchase a vehicle with a battery.With a wide coverage of charging stations and service workshops across 63 provinces and cities, continuously expanding and improving, VinFast's electric vehicle ecosystem has effectively met the transportation needs of electric vehicle users nationwide. This contributes practically to the goal of protecting the environment and creating a better future for all of us.