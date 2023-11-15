What's new

VinFast’s Rapid U.S. Expansion Gains Momentum

VinFast, the NASDAQ-listed automaker, is ramping up its U.S. expansion efforts with over 70 dealer applications and aims to have 125 locations nationwide.

Why It Matters

VinFast’s aggressive expansion is a significant move toward making electric vehicles more accessible to American consumers. The company plans to distribute its EVs at hundreds of sales points by the end of 2024.

1700046789432.png

Key Points

  • VinFast announces ambitious expansion plans at Electrify Expo 2023, with over 70 dealer applications received.
  • Updates on dealer agreements expected in the coming months, paving the way for distribution through 125 nationwide locations.
  • VinFast aims to distribute various electric vehicle models by the end of 2024, including VF 8, VF 9, VF 6, and VF 7.
  • Customers purchasing or leasing its electric vehicles are eligible for generous aftersales policies, including a 10-year/125,000-mile vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty (under non-commercial use).
  • VinFast’s Parts Distribution Centers are ready to support dealers’ requests, ensuring high-quality repair and maintenance services.
  • Pop-up Mobile Test drives are planned in Austin, Texas, and other cities to provide hands-on trials of VinFast EVs.
  • CEO Steve Tran emphasizes VinFast’s mission to make EVs accessible to everyone and shorten time-to-market with dealer cooperation.
  • VinFast aims to establish distribution channels in up to 50 global markets by the end of 2024.
Bottom Line

VinFast’s commitment to expanding its dealer network and offering attractive aftersales policies underscores its dedication to making electric vehicles accessible to a wider audience. With aggressive plans for growth in the U.S. market and beyond, the company is poised to play a significant role in the electric vehicle industry’s future.

Source

theevreport.com

