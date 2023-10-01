VILE: Bharati teachers caught BEATING STUDENTS for NOT LIKING AND SUBSCRIBING to INSTAGRAM VIDEOS OF THEM DANCING

UP teachers record Instagram 'reels' in school, force students to like, share​

The parents of the students forced to like, share and subscribe to the Instagram account, approached the District Magistrate (DM) seeking action in the matter.Some primary school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district allegedly forced their students to like and share posts on the social media platform Instagram and also subscribe to their accounts.One of the teachers features in the Instagram reels shot daily in school, and another teacher shoots them. One of the Instagram accounts goes by the name 'RaviPooja'. The teachers create content for Instagram while on duty in school, the students claimed.ADVERTISEMENTThe parents of the students forced to like, share and subscribe to the Instagram account, approached the District Magistrate (DM) seeking action in the matter. Block Education Officer Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta is investigating the matter."The teacher records reels in school and pressurises students to like and share them. She also threatens to beat us if we don't do so," Annu, a student said.Another student, Manisha, alleged that a teacher also forces students to do dishes, cook food and make tea for her.Several students complained that they were not getting adequate education in the school. Apart from teachers who force them to like reels, they also made claims about other teachers.Ankit, a student of Class 6 said that when he went to call Hem Singh, one of his teachers, in the staff room, he replied, "Let me eat jalebi (a sweet) first".The teachers said to be recording videos for social media in school are identified as -- Ambika Goyal, Poonam Singh, Neetu Kashyap.All of them have denied making videos in school and said that they are "dedicated" to giving students a good education."We do not have any information about this. We teach children diligently during school time. We sometimes make videos during school time for children to learn," said Ambika, one of the teachers.Meanwhile, Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta said that she has been informed about some viral reels of school teachers on social media, and is investigating the matter.