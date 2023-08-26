What's new

[THROWBACK] Muslim teacher suspended after Azaan is played in Mumbai school

Mumbai: Muslim teacher suspended for ‘playing Azaan’ during morning assembly​

MAKTOOB STAFF
IMG_8836.jpeg

Soon after a purported video of an assembly session of Kapol Vidyanidhi International School in Mumbai’s Kandivali went viral wherein an Islamic prayer could be heard being played on loudspeakers, a Muslim teacher was suspended on Friday.
“It was an initiative to inform the students about prayers of different religions. This is a misrepresentation of our attempt,” school principal Dr Reshma Hegde said to Indian Express.
The action comes after the parents’ protest which was led by local BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar. Local Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Sawant submitted a complaint to the police alleging that the school is trying to convert the students and the same has hurt the sentiments of the parents.

“A teacher belonging to the minority community deciding to play the Azaan from her phone into the loudspeaker during the morning assembly of Friday is not just a mistake. There is democracy in this country but we will not let it be exploited like this,” Indian Express quotes the Hindutva leader as saying.
He added: “The teacher has been suspended and an enquiry has been initiated. This is a Hindu school and our prayers include Gayatri Mantra and Saraswati Vandana. We assure that such an instance will not be repeated in the future.”

Mumbai: Muslim teacher suspended for 'playing Azaan' during morning assembly

Soon after a purported video of an assembly session of Kapol Vidyanidhi International School in Mumbai's Kandivali went viral wherein an Islamic prayer could be heard being played on loudspeakers, a teacher was suspended on Friday.
