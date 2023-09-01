What's new

School student 'tortured' by teacher for not wearing uniform

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

QADIRPUR RAN: A teacher in Multan’s Qadirpur Ran area allegedly subjected a 10-year-old female student to torture for joining school without uniform, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to reports, a student named Sameera suffered a fracture in her hand in the ‘torture’ by the teacher for not coming to school in proper uniform.

The 10-year-old student has been admitted to IRH Centre for treatment. Further details into the incident are awaited. The incidents of corporal punishment in schools are rising in the country. Sensing the importance of the issue, Sindh on Thursday banned physical punishment for students in schools.


The schools in Sindh have been warned of cancellation of registration in case of violation and parents have been advised to report such incidents timely to the provincial education department for prompt action.

Earlier, police arrested a school teacher in Jhelum after a video went viral showing him torturing two girls.

The video of the teacher’s corporal punishment of the students went viral on social media. The teacher Abu Bakar was taken into custody and the case against him was also registered

