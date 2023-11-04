What's new

Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco, China’s Chery Auto sign $800 mln auto factory deal

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,831
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1699112205544.png


1699112259140.png

Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco and Omoda & Jaecoo Automobile, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned automaker Chery Automobile, signed an agreement Thursday to establish an $800-million automobile plant in Thai Binh province.

The plant, located in the northern province’s Geleximco Hung Phu IP that is under develoment, will be implemented in three phases. The $220-million first phase (2024-2030) will see 50,000 vehicles churned out a year. The output will increase to 100,000 units a year in the $200-million second phase (2031-2033) and 200,000 units per year in the $380-million third phase (2034-2035). The project will cover 100 hectares for automobile production and another 100 hectares for supporting industries in order to increase localization rate and serve exports.

The two sides plan to begin production in the last quarter of 2025. The autos will bear the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, a Chery representative said at the signing ceremony.

The project is expected to help boost socioeconomic growth of Thai Binh in particular and Vietnam in general, attract more investment into supporting industries and draw skilled workers to the northern province. Chery is the second-biggest auto manufacturer in China and a leading auto exporter, Gleximco chairman Vu Van Tien said at the signing ceremony. Geleximco appreciates the cooperation with Chery, after over one year of negotiations, Tien added.


theinvestor.vn

Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco, China’s Chery Auto sign $800 mln auto factory deal

Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco and Omoda & Jaecoo Automobile, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned automaker Chery Automobile, signed an agreement Thursday to establish an $800-million automobile plant in Thai Binh province.
theinvestor.vn theinvestor.vn
 

Similar threads

Viet
Chinese automaker Chery plans to set up plant in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
463
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
beijingwalker
Pakistani auto dealers to explore new avenues of collaboration with China
Replies
0
Views
260
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
VinES factory produces first batteries for VinFast EVs
Replies
0
Views
239
Viet
Viet
Nan Yang
China zooms by Japan as world’s top auto exporter
Replies
1
Views
277
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
China – the world’s biggest auto exporter in 2023?
Replies
8
Views
490
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom