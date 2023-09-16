VinES factory produces first batteries for VinFast EVs

Viet
VinES, the battery-maker subsidiary of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup, has produced the first battery packs for electric vehicles (EVs) made by the group’s automotive subsidiary VinFast.
After a trial production period, the VinES plant in the central province of Ha Tinh began operations late August and has recently delivered battery packs for the VF6, a VinFast EV model.
Initially, the factory is only operating at 30% of its maximum capacity and producing batteries for the VF6, local media quoted Trinh Xuan Tu, a senior factory staff, as saying. Currently, the plant's daily output is 120 battery packs
The batteries are transported to the VinFast factory in the northern city of Hai Phong for further assembly, said Bryan Koo, director of the VinES factory. The annual capacity of the factory is 100,000 battery packs, which can meet growing demand for EVs in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, he told local media.
Vingroup kicked off construction of the VND3.78 trillion ($156 million) 12.6-hectare VinES battery factory in December 2021.
