What's new

VinES factory produces first batteries for VinFast EVs

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,466
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany


VinES, the battery-maker subsidiary of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup, has produced the first battery packs for electric vehicles (EVs) made by the group’s automotive subsidiary VinFast.

After a trial production period, the VinES plant in the central province of Ha Tinh began operations late August and has recently delivered battery packs for the VF6, a VinFast EV model.

Initially, the factory is only operating at 30% of its maximum capacity and producing batteries for the VF6, local media quoted Trinh Xuan Tu, a senior factory staff, as saying. Currently, the plant's daily output is 120 battery packs

1694872163655.png


Battery packs for electric vehicles produced at the VinES factory in Ha Tinh province, central Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Ha Tinh newspaper.

1694872115047.png

1694872138938.png


1694872197039.png



The batteries are transported to the VinFast factory in the northern city of Hai Phong for further assembly, said Bryan Koo, director of the VinES factory. The annual capacity of the factory is 100,000 battery packs, which can meet growing demand for EVs in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, he told local media.

Vingroup kicked off construction of the VND3.78 trillion ($156 million) 12.6-hectare VinES battery factory in December 2021.

theinvestor.vn

VinES factory produces first batteries for VinFast EVs

VinES, the battery-maker subsidiary of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup, has produced the first battery packs for electric vehicles (EVs) made by the group’s automotive subsidiary VinFast.
theinvestor.vn theinvestor.vn
 

Similar threads

Viet
StoreDot is partnering with VinES to develop extreme fast charge XFC battery cells
Replies
1
Views
271
Viet
Viet
Viet
EV maker VinFast plans Asia expansion, to launch Indonesia plant in 2026
Replies
2
Views
103
Viet
Viet
Viet
Hyundai Motor debuts made-in-Vietnam electric vehicle
Replies
1
Views
136
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week
Replies
5
Views
221
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Vingroup, Gotion start building $275 mln battery plant in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
320
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom