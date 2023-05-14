What's new

China becomes world’s largest auto exporter in Q1, outpacing Japan: data

By Global Times
Published: May 14, 2023 04:29 PM
Nearly 5,000 of SAIC's MG-branded vehicles wait to be exported at the port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. The vehicles are headed to markets including the UK, Australia and Belgium. The port's auto export business has grown rapidly this year. Photo: cnsphoto

China exported 1.07 million vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, surging by 58.3 percent year-on-year, data from China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) recently revealed, indicating that China has now become the world's largest auto exporter, outpacing Japan.

China's total vehicles export value from January to April stood at 7.67 trillion yuan, up 10.6 percent year-on-year, with car exports now playing important role in the country's foreign trade structure.

The Waigaoqiao Port in Shanghai saw a total of 231,000 vehicles exported to Europe, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa in the first quarter of 2023, accounting for 40 percent of the car exports, China Media Group reported

In April alone, China exported 376,000 vehicles, surging 2.7 times over the same period in 2022, lifted by strong production capacity of 2.13 million cars in the month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Exports of new-energy vehicles account for the majority of vehicles being shipped abroad, hitting 100,000 NEVs in April, which is 8.4 times that of the same month in 2022.

Last year, China became the world's second largest car exporter by surpassing Germany. GAC data showed that China exported 3.22 million vehicles in 2022, increasing 56.8 percent year-on-year, while Germany exported 2.61 million vehicles.

Xu Haidong, deputy general engineer of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said that China-made vehicles have become more competitive on the global market, benefitting from strict quality control, sophisticated industrial chain and advanced maintenance services.


www.globaltimes.cn

LOL, I think you should be given "The First Winner of PDF Thread Starter", Beijingwalker. You make threads like there are no tomorrow, in here. I haven't been here for quite some time. But I'm surprise that the China & Far East section is full of your thread. It sound like you're flooding the forum with your threads.
 
Last edited:
Congrats to China.

I hope China builds Volvo manufacturing factories in Pakistan. I would love to buy a Chinese Volvo or Geely.
 
Brainsucker said:
LOL, I think you should be given "The First Winner of PDF Thread Starter", Beijingwalker. You make threads like there are no tomorrow, in here. I haven't been here for quite some time. But I'm surprise that the China & Far East section is full of your thread. It sound like you're flooding the forum with your threads.
Click to expand...

50 cents a pop adds up quickly
 
That is Japan's last economic pillar.

The game is over, Japan is finished.

There are enough precedents to tell us, as long as China takes the first place, it will not lose again, and its advantage will only increase.
 
Man, I wish they had Chinese cars in the Untied States. I would definitely buy one or two. Any where something is expensive.. send the Chinese because they will make sure that thing is dirt cheap. Image $10000 to $15000 SUVs.. **** that would be a dream come true. If there was no Chinese.. there would be no American consumerism and the façade of an American dream. I hope they start bribing some senators soon and setup shop in the United States.
 
An EV setup in Pak would be great... On a side note, China is hell-bent on sending the US to the ICU.
 

China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter​


https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F6%252F9%252F8%252F5%252F45705896-1-eng-GB%252Fphoto_SXM2023051600007906.jpg

A SAIC Motor plant in Nanjing, China. SAIC was China's second-leading exporter of new energy vehicles in the first quarter after Tesla. (Photo by Tomoko Wakasugi)

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writerMay 19, 2023 00:52 JST

CHONGQING, China -- China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
China's automobile exports for the January-March period jumped 58% from a year earlier to 1.07 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

asia.nikkei.com

China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter

Tesla EVs and Russian deliveries drive industry into lead
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

China overtakes Japan as world's top car exporter​

By Peter Hoskins
May. 18 2023

BBC News

China says it has become the world's biggest exporter of cars after overtaking Japan in the first three months of the year.

Officials figures show China exported 1.07m vehicles in the period, up 58% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

At the same time Japan's vehicle exports stood at 954,185, after edging up 6% compared from a year earlier.

The jump in China's car exports was boosted by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased sales to Russia.

Last year, China overtook Germany to become the world's second largest car exporter.

According to China's General Administration of Customs, China exported 3.2m vehicles in 2022, compared to Germany's 2.6m vehicle exports.

The shift away from fossil fuels has helped fuel the rise of China's motor industry.

First quarter exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which includes electric cars, rose by more than 90%, compared to a year earlier.

Tesla's China arm, SAIC - the owner of the MG brand - and BYD, which is backed by veteran US investor Warren Buffett, are among China's top exporters of NEVs.

Elon Musk's electric carmaker has a huge manufacturing plant in Shanghai which exports to regions including Japan and Europe.

The 'Gigafactory' currently capable of producing 1.25m vehicles a year, and the company is planning to increase that capacity further.

Last month, it started making Model Y sport utility vehicles for export to Canada.

China has also seen exports to Russia surge since the start of the Ukraine, as Western countries imposed trade sanctions on Moscow.

Last, year, Chinese carmakers - including Geely, Chery and Great Wall - saw their market share in Russia jump after rivals including Volkswagen and Toyota quit the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

www.bbc.com

China overtakes Japan as world's top car exporter

The jump in China's exports was boosted by rising demand for electric vehicles and sales to Russia.
www.bbc.com
 

