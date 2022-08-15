What's new

Ukraine says it downed three Ka-52 helicopters in two days

At least three Russian Ka-52 Hokum-B attack helicopters were shot down, Ukraine’s Command of Air Force announced on Monday.

“On August 15, in Donetsk region, around 8:00 a.m., a unit of the Air Force’s anti-aircraft missile forces shot down another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupation forces,” the command said on Facebook.

The post said it is the third Russian Ka-52 helicopter downed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in two days.


The Ukrainian Forces also released footage of what it said was the aftermath of its Soldiers shooting down a Russian helicopter.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine, stated that Russian Forces have lost at least 15 modern Ka-52 attack helicopters since the invasion began on February 24.

Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport said that Ka-52 is a highly-maneuverable helicopter armed with a powerful armament complex and is capable to execute any combat task with high efficiency.

“Ka-52 has a high combat survivability and combat power, it can be operated round-the-clock, it has a wide range of aerial weapons and high It is the only helicopter in the world that is equipped with the Ejection & Shock absorbing System,” Rosoboronexport said on its website.

There is one new video showing kA-52 smoking heavily.
 
Well that's just bs.
They might have knocked out 1 or 2, but 15 is very unlikely.
 
[SSG]Q266 said:
Well that's just bs.
They might have knocked out 1 or 2, but 15 is very unlikely.
Click to expand...
1 or 2? There’s plenty of evidence of more losses. 15 KA52 are destroyed of which there is physical evidence (videos, photos and wrecks recovered).
Oryxspioenkop has an extensive list.
 
Catalystic said:
Pics or it didn’t happen
Click to expand...
Visit the website of Oryxspioenkop. For every documented loss they have photos and or videos. So… it did happen
 

With a great number of next Gen FIM-92 Stinger MANPADs, older stinger had great success against USSR in Afghanistan IN 80's which Raytheon must have bettered many fold after gaining experience in afg against RF fixed and rotory, it is quite likely Ukrainians have shot down a score.
 
Last edited:
Then Russia needs to really up the ante and start using their big ones….
 
Catalystic said:
Then Russia needs to really up the ante and start using their big ones….
Click to expand...
They don’t use Su-30’s and Su-34’s anymore over Ukraine, they lost too many. They only dare to use ballistic missiles, as the Ukraine airspace is too dangerous for them.
Independently confirmed losses so far are 19 Su-25, 7 Su-24, 9 Su-30, 11 Su-34, 1 Su-35, and 3 unidentified Sukhois (30/34/35).
It’s a lot less than Ukraine claims, but still it’s 50 fighter jets.
 
Last edited:
As real as ghost of kiev aka super pilot, and elensky's million men army ready to march into Moscow.
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Russians have became the new Arabs. Impressive on paper only...
Click to expand...

They are fighting with whole NATO + US

[Japan, S. Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore also there to support aid wise on instructions of US]

On Russian side is just Bela Russia, No one can not say will China support them or not?
 
JackTheRipper said:
They are fighting with whole NATO + US

[Japan, S. Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore also there to support aid wise on instructions of US]

On Russian side is just Bela Russia, No one can not say will China support them or not?
Click to expand...
Russians aren't lacking equipments, they're lacking brains. Russians should cancel their drinking culture.

I thought Russia will flatten Ukraine if they resist for couple of month. But, look at Russias performance, it is pathetic! Russians are the European Arabs. They have money, equipments but the brain...
 

