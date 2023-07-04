Ka 52 deflects more than a dozen surface to air missiles in a single sotie

Reichmarshal
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2006
- Messages
- 1,031
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Ka-52 helicopter deflected 18 surface to air missiles of different types in a single sortie by jamming all warheads.
vitebsk currently equips almost all the helicopters in the Russian Air Force, according to the MoD, while the export variant, known as President-S, has been delivered to Egypt for their Ka-52s and Mi-17s, Algeria for their Mi-17s, Mi-26s and Mi-28s, Belarus for their Mi-8s.
vitebsk currently equips almost all the helicopters in the Russian Air Force, according to the MoD, while the export variant, known as President-S, has been delivered to Egypt for their Ka-52s and Mi-17s, Algeria for their Mi-17s, Mi-26s and Mi-28s, Belarus for their Mi-8s.