Ka 52 deflects more than a dozen surface to air missiles in a single sotie

Ka-52 helicopter deflected 18 surface to air missiles of different types in a single sortie by jamming all warheads.
vitebsk currently equips almost all the helicopters in the Russian Air Force, according to the MoD, while the export variant, known as President-S, has been delivered to Egypt for their Ka-52s and Mi-17s, Algeria for their Mi-17s, Mi-26s and Mi-28s, Belarus for their Mi-8s.

 
As if this Ka-52 would stick around once a single surface to air missile was launched against it.
 
if that was the case there would be K-52's completely overrunning Ukraine instead of wasting time on the ground.
Yeah,they just either didn't fit their helicopters with them or they don't work.

20 Igla attacks at the same time...wtf is this nonsense. Typical text-to-voice video.
 
Any information on EW suite of KA-52?
 
The KA-52 is actually the only Russian platform that has maintained its reputation intact during the ongoing Ukrainian fiasco.

There are many videos of the KA-52s dodging Ukrainian SAMs like nothing. Absolutely impressive given the trash quality of Russian equipment.
 
Ukrainian forces have shot down a total of 38 Ka-52 gunships, probably more. Below is recent example:

General Staff: Ukrainian forces down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 12 that Ukrainian forces had downed another Russian Ka-52 (Alligator) helicopter.
Wagner also shot down a Ka-52 inside Russia.

No IFF: Russia Shot Down Its Own Ka-52 Attack Helicopter

Russian troops appear to have shot down one of its own Ka-52 attack helicopters involved in Russia’s wider war in Ukraine. Yet another example, Russia does not have the technology to manufacture identification friend or foe also known as IFF for its military. The Ukraine Weapons Tracker...
I really doubt Ka-52 is as capable as this video seems to suggest.
 

