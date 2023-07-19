What's new

UAE interested in Turkish missiles and smartbombs

Azadkashmir said:
i wonder if its for saudi arabia.
They have ther own order, ther order is more then 5 billion dollar. It will not only Akinci drone but a lot of missiles and smartbombs what you can deliver it from Akinci. Maybe they are getting the Akinci with Murad AESA radar and air to air missiles, the content of the contract will be clear later in the year.
 
Given UAE was denied the F35 - they are a good candidate for Ka’an - so this order will help setup a Türkiye ecosystem of defence products in UAE.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Given UAE was denied the F35 - they are a good candidate for Ka’an - so this order will help setup a Türkiye ecosystem of defence products in UAE.
But there is a question mark on the engine issue, unless Chinese can be a valid alternative.
 
Bleek said:
But there is a question mark on the engine issue, unless Chinese can be a valid alternative.
We will never buy Chinese engines, in the end Turkish engines will be ready after 2030. First batch deliveries will be for the Turkish airforce with American engines. Ther will be no export untill Turkish engines are ready.
 
Azadkashmir said:
i wonder if its for saudi arabia.
Saudi Arabia ordered armed drones Akinci and TB2 for an estimated figure of 5-7 Bln Dollars. This is the greatest arms deal in the history of the Turkish Republic.

Ali_Baba said:
Given UAE was denied the F35 - they are a good candidate for Ka’an - so this order will help setup a Türkiye ecosystem of defence products in UAE.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait etc all of them will probably induct the TFX at one point because they still dont posses any 5th gen fighter.
 

