UAE interested in Turkish missiles and smartbombs

Harika
But there is a question mark on the engine issue, unless Chinese can be a valid alternative.
Saudi Arabia ordered armed drones Akinci and TB2 for an estimated figure of 5-7 Bln Dollars. This is the greatest arms deal in the history of the Turkish Republic.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait etc all of them will probably induct the TFX at one point because they still dont posses any 5th gen fighter.
I can see UAE buying SOM J, Cakir and other weapons from Turkey.
UAE are going to invest 50 Billion Dollars.