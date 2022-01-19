Two types of wicked people

Kamikaze Pilot
Wicked people are of two types:
Fire type and hot water type.
Fire type of wicked people do damage and of course, also give pain.
Hot water type of wicked people don't do any damage but they give pain. Some people can't tolerate hot water types even if they don't do any damage whatsoever.
