Two types of wicked people

Wicked people are of two types:

Fire type and hot water type.

Fire type of wicked people do damage and of course, also give pain.

Hot water type of wicked people don't do any damage but they give pain. Some people can't tolerate hot water types even if they don't do any damage whatsoever.
 
Even before learning of Lata Mangeshkar's politics I had rightly surmised that her community (Maharashtrian or the larger Marathi speaking populace inside and outside Maharashtra) had a high proportion of fire type of people. LM's doings corroborates my inference. I was spot on. What did Lata Mangeshkar do? She may have sabotaged careers of some promising singers. Now I would like to avoid listening to any of her songs. That state is worse than this state. Kab aqal ayegi mujhe?

The glamorous Maratha history and empire are for badey log like @padamchen saheb and @T90TankGuy saheb. They, because of their position in society, are safe from criminals. We, the common people know the real nature of Marathis.
 
Even before learning of Lata Mangeshkar's politics I had rightly surmised that her community (Maharashtrian or the larger Marathi speaking populace inside and outside Maharashtra) had a high proportion of fire type of people. LM's doings corroborates my inference. I was spot on. What did Lata Mangeshkar do? She may have sabotaged careers of some promising singers. Now I would like to avoid listening to any of her songs. That state is worse than this state. Kab aqal ayegi mujhe?

The glamorous Maratha history and empire are for badey log like @padamchen saheb and @T90TankGuy saheb. They, because of their position in society, are safe from criminals. We, the common people know the real nature of Marathis.
@Paitoo gave an example of hot water type of people. For context, see post#1. In his school, teachers would discriminate against poor students. It was wrong. If the students pay the fees punctually and do their studies like normal pupils, then they should be treated like other students.

But other than that, they (teachers) would do no harm. Hence they were just hot water type of wicked people.
 

