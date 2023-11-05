Got kuffiyah?

Foinikas
Basically this thread is to discuss about your kuffiyah,maybe post pics of it (or them if you have more than one) and for me to ask you,to support the Hirbawi textile factory in Palestine,if you can.
Back in the early early 2000s,probably 2002,I bought my first kuffiyah.l I remember one of my best friends had one with some blue-color. In Greece,apparently,they were used by football fans according to color. Still,I loved the idea of it and the look and I was just getting in my "Arab" phase,where I started listening to Arabic pop,was reading books about Arab history,trying to learn how to write Arabic,watching documentaries about Palestine and Iraq etc.
So what I bought some of them from a store downtown. They were,of course the "cheap" kind,I don't know where they were made. China? Greece? Some other country? I have no idea. But the first one was massive and it felt too "plastic",so I gave it away to a friend. The second one,was the one I kept,the one I used to wear almost daily (especially during the winter)when I was studying.
It was a good scarf,but it still wasn't exactly he original design,that I used to see sometimes in documentaries or photos on the internet or even more rarely,people wearing in real life.
Anyway,in the mid-2010s I got an original Herbawi kuffiyah from e-bay. The real deal. The texture and feeling were sooo soft compared to all the other ones I had. And the color,so white.
So,apart from telling your stories and maybe posting a photo or two,how about you guys show some support to the Herbawi textile? It's the last remaining kuffiyeh-making factory in Palestine!
Today, this symbol of Palestinian identity is now largely imported from China. With the scarf's growing popularity in the 2000s, Chinese manufacturers entered the market, driving Palestinians out of the business.[12] For five decades, Yasser Hirbawi had been the only Palestinian manufacturer of keffiyehs, making them across 16 looms at the Hirbawi Textile Factory in Hebron. In 1990, all 16 of the looms were functioning, making around 750 keffiyehs per day. By 2010, only 2 looms were used, making a mere 300 keffiyehs per week. Unlike the Chinese manufactured ones, Hirbawi uses 100% cotton. Hirbawi's son Izzat stated the importance of creating the Palestinian symbol in Palestine: "the keffiyeh is a tradition of Palestine and it should be made in Palestine. We should be the ones making it."[13]
