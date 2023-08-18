Members of the Christian community chant slogans as they hold banner to condemn the attacks on churches and houses in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
LAHORE, Pakistan, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Police in Pakistan have arrested two Christians accused of blasphemy, a spokesperson said on Friday, two days after a Muslim mob burnt churches and houses in the minority's settlement, saying the two men had desecrated the Koran.
The accusations against the two Christians relates to pages of the Koran found with some derogatory remarks written in red, police said.
Two Christians accused of blasphemy arrested in Pakistan after mob burnt churches
