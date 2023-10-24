Pakistan Christian couple granted bail in blasphemy case

Mr. Iqbal,
You are sadly deluded. There are no hate crimes against the Muslim minority. There are crimes and murders affecting all groups of peoples in the USA. There are individuals who are crazy and hate other people for crazy reasons. This is sad and despicable, of course. But all groups are equal opportunity targets, not just Muslims. Our problem is that too many people living here do not respect the rights of others to live in peace. But you are wrong to think that Muslims are either uniquely victims or perpetrators of such sins.
LOL what is this nonsense? There are many Muslims who have been murdered in USA. I can post news links.
Or "Sikhs" who were murdered in USA who were murdered by "racist rednecks" who believed them to be Muslims?
Give me a break, man, don't lie here. Islamophobia is also ranted by your politicians like Donald Trump
.
Don't talk crap.
It is you who is deluded!
N.C. Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 3 Muslim College Students; Video Is Played In Court
June 12, 201910:38 AM ET
By
Bill Chappell
Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, were killed in February of 2015.
Courtesy of Our Three Winners
Updated at 1:15 p.m. ET
Craig Stephen Hicks has pleaded guilty to killing three Muslim college students in Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2015, a shocking crime that was variously described as a hate crime, a dispute over parking or some combination of the two.
Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry read out three counts of first-degree murder against Hicks, 50, in court on Wednesday. Hicks responded "guilty" to each crime, as member station WUNC's Jason deBruyn reports.
The murders sparked widespread calls for tolerance and engagement with Muslim communities, with vigils and rallies in the victims' memories held as far away as Gaza City.
The 2015 shootings
took place as the three young people were sitting down to dinner. Deah Barakat, 23, was a second-year student in the University of North Carolina's dentistry school. His 21-year-old wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, was planning to attend that graduate school. Her 19-year-old sister, Razan Abu-Salha, was a student at N.C. State University.
They were interrupted by Hicks, ringing the doorbell.
In a surprising revelation, prosecutors played a previously unreleased video recording that captured part of the shootings and was taken from a cellphone belonging to Barakat.
"In the 36-second video, Hicks can be seen first threatening Deah, then almost immediately start shooting," deBruyn says. "The cellphone falls with the camera facing the ceiling."
As the video continues, deBruyn reports, "there are screams from two women, both of which can be heard pleading for their lives screaming, 'Please! Please!' "
Before the video was played, the judge agreed to a request from the district attorney's office that the cellphone video "not be recorded by media in the courtroom."
Hicks was charged with first-degree murder; police said his actions may have been fueled in part by a parking dispute between neighbors. But in court, prosecutors made it clear that Hicks harbored animosity for the young trio from the start. He and his victims lived at the Finley Forest Condominiums.
Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson sentenced Hicks to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.
In court, Assistant District Attorney Kendra Montgomery-Blinn described Hicks as a frustrated man who grew increasingly irate in confrontations with his neighbors — particularly as the complex became popular with college students.
Montgomery-Blinn also recounted that in late 2014, when Yusor Abu-Salha was moving into the apartment, Hicks confronted her mother and said, "I don't like the look of you people. Get out of here." Both of the women were wearing hijab headscarves.
Sponsor Message
Montgomery-Blinn said Hicks was obsessed with the Michael Douglas film Falling Down
, was very interested in guns, and "hated all forms of religion," according to Raleigh's The News and Observer
.
"According to prosecutors, during his time at the apartment complex, Hicks would be rude to white neighbors," deBruyn reports
from the courtroom, "but to nonwhite neighbors, he would threaten violence and brandish a gun to intimidate."
The victims' friends and family disagreed with characterizations of the crime as a dispute. It was clear, they said, that Hicks felt special hostility to his Muslim neighbors.
Mohammad Abu-Salha, the two slain women's father, said Hicks had previously threatened the family and that he followed that up with methodical and very intentional violence.
"It was execution style, a bullet in every head," Abu-Salha told The Charlotte Observer
in 2015. "This was not a dispute over a parking space; this was a hate crime. This man had picked on my daughter and her husband a couple of times before, and he talked with them with his gun in his belt. And they were uncomfortable with him, but they did not know he would go this far."
Three Muslims murdered in USA.
Sabika Sheikh, Pakistani teen killed at Texas school, is laid to rest in home country
Sabika Sheikh had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Instead, her tearful father received her body at Karachi airport early Wednesday morning.
00:11 /00:46
Get more news
on
May 23, 2018, 10:48 AM EDT / Updated May 23, 2018, 10:48 AM EDT
By Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan — The body of a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Texas arrived before dawn Wednesday in the port city of Karachi, where her family lived and where she was being buried.
Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff slain Friday
at Santa Fe High School. The alleged shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held on capital murder charges.
Sabika had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Related
She was her family's oldest child and began classes at Santa Fe High School last August. She had hoped to one day join Pakistan's foreign service.
Recommended
Her tearful father was there to receive the body at Karachi airport. Abdul Aziz Sheikh has said he hopes her death leads to stricter gun control in the United States.
Later, thousands of mourners, including the provincial governor, attended her funeral at city's mosque.
May 22, 201801:32
"Before her death, she was just my daughter, but now she is the daughter of Pakistan, and it is only because of the love of people, who mourned her killing," her father said.
The shooting reignited the debate over gun control in the United States. Pakistan requires gun owners to be licensed, but the rules are poorly enforced, particularly in the tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan. Heavily armed militant groups have carried out scores of attacks in recent years.
Muslim exchange student murdered in USA in a SCHOOL SHOOTING!
Sabika Sheikh had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Instead, her tearful father received her body at Karachi airport early Wednesday morning.
www.nbcnews.com
Mr. Iqbal,
You are sadly deluded. There are no hate crimes against the Muslim minority. There are crimes and murders affecting all groups of peoples in the USA. There are individuals who are crazy and hate other people for crazy reasons. This is sad and despicable, of course. But all groups are equal opportunity targets, not just Muslims. Our problem is that too many people living here do not respect the rights of others to live in peace. But you are wrong to think that Muslims are either uniquely victims or perpetrators of such sins.
So don't embarrass yourself, my old chap! There are more homicides in USA, than in Pakistan against minorities.
Sorry, but don't embarrass yourself here.
Sikh family kidnapped and killed in California had emigrated from India looking for safety and the American Dream, relative says
Baby Aroohi Dheri; her parents, Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur; and her uncle Amandeep Singh were found dead two days after being kidnapped.
Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36.Merced County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 10, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT
By Sakshi Venkatraman
Days before 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri was killed, she babbled one of her first words. She was calling for her dad, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and it would turn out to be the sole time she ever got to do so.
“She said ‘pappa’ for the first time, and the only time,” Jasdeep’s cousin, Amarinder Singh, told NBC News.
Baby Aroohi, her parents Jasdeep and Jasleen Kaur, 27, and her paternal uncle Amandeep Singh, were found dead Wednesday in a rural area of Merced, California, not far from where they were taken two days earlier.
Jesus Manuel Salgado, a former employee
at Jasdeep and Amandeep’s trucking company, has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping. His brother, Alberto Salgado, was also arrested and charged with aiding him. NBC News could not identify a lawyer for either suspect.
The days after news of the deaths have been a calvary for those left behind, Amarinder Singh said. Amandeep left a widow and two young children, and Jasdeep left his parents. Jasleen’s parents, who live in India, were never able to meet their granddaughter. A circle of tight-knit cousins in California is also reeling from the loss.
Oct. 11, 202201:31
“I just felt like somebody had pulled the earth from under my feet,” Singh said about the moment he learned of the deaths. “I felt numb, I felt empty, I couldn’t think.”
The American Dream brought his cousins Jasdeep and Amandeep across an ocean when they were teenagers, according to Singh. The two grew up in a small village in Punjab; Singh still remembers spending months on end at their home in the summer before the families emigrated in 2004.
The U.S. represented a promise of security for all of them, he said.
“We wanted to be in a place where we would feel safe, where we would think our kids are safe,” he said. “And where we would know that if we worked hard, if our kids worked hard, they could make a life for themselves.”
His cousin Amandeep was the living embodiment of that, he said. He spent his first years in the country working blue-collar jobs as a cashier and a factory worker, eventually buying his first truck.
“He started his business with a single truck that he owned,” Singh said. “He drove like five days out of the week. Some weekends where he would not be home. He would be home every seven to 10 days.”
It was at the business he had worked his whole life to grow that he was eventually taken from, according to security camera footage. The once-perfect image of America, which had formed cracks over the years, is now shattered, Singh said.
“I follow the news. I’ve heard plenty of stuff that happens. School shootings and mass shootings and whatever else happens in the U.S.,” he said. “But I never thought something like that would land so close to our family.”
Recommended
Singh saw the family one week before they were found dead. He said they talked of their plans for Thanksgiving, a holiday that Amandeep always treasured spending with his large family.
“As we grew up as kids together in India, he wanted our kids to grow up together so they knew each other, and they had the same kind of bond that we do,” he said.
The last time he saw baby Aroohi, she met Singh’s 3-month-old baby for the first time. The two babbled back and forth together as Singh, Jasdeep and Jasleen looked on fondly, he said.
“I think every single time I saw them around Aroohi, both of them had a sparkle in their eye,” he said. “They loved just being together as a family. They named her literally meaning ‘one who has the spirit of God.’”
Singh said he still struggles to process why someone might have hurt them.
“It’s totally unjustified,” he said. “I think everybody can at minimum agree that an 8-month-old has not done anything wrong to anybody and doesn’t deserve anything like this.”
Amandeep’s wife, Jaspreet Kaur, is left a single mother. She hasn’t been eating or talking, Singh said, and her 6- and 8-year-old kids are struggling to grasp what has happened. The younger one still asks if his father is coming home. The brothers’ elderly parents are left alone too.
“They were all devastated by what happened,” he said.
Singh and a few relatives helped the remaining immediate family members in setting up a GoFundMe, which has now raised over $340,000.
But after the chaos, Singh’s family is left with a hole, he said, and he feels their loss everywhere.
“I can still hear what I think they would have said, I can still feel how they would have given me a hug, I can still think of the things we would do,” he said. “I’m going to miss all of those things.
@Dalit
@Areesh
@xyxmt
@PakFactor
Baby Aroohi Dheri; her parents, Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur; and her uncle Amandeep Singh were found dead two days after being kidnapped.
www.nbcnews.com