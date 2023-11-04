Khanewal :Blasphemy accused shot dead in Khanewal

Kingdom come
TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth allegedly involved in a blasphemy case was shot dead on Thursday in Makdoompur Pahuran town in Khanewal district.
Police said Umair Ali was arrested after he uttered some offensive words and showed disrespect to certain religious figures. When he was released on bail, he left the town.
Ali returned home a couple of days ago and was sitting outside his house in Makdoompur Pahuran when local tailor Muhammad Tahir shot him dead.
A press release issued by Khanewal district police spokesperson said the accused had been taken into custody.
According to Sadar police SI Waqas Akhtar, he and other policemen were present on Sargodha Road bypass Chowk when two motorcyclists were asked to stop but they opened fire.
He said police retaliated in defence. “When firing stopped, police found one of them dead who was identified as Shahid of Chak 5 JB, Kamalpur, while his accomplice Ali Haider of Chichawatni was arrested from the field.
