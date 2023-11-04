What's new

Khanewal :Blasphemy accused shot dead in Khanewal

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
977
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth allegedly involved in a blasphemy case was shot dead on Thursday in Makdoompur Pahuran town in Khanewal district.


Police said Umair Ali was arrested after he uttered some offensive words and showed disrespect to certain religious figures. When he was released on bail, he left the town.

Ali returned home a couple of days ago and was sitting outside his house in Makdoompur Pahuran when local tailor Muhammad Tahir shot him dead.

A press release issued by Khanewal district police spokesperson said the accused had been taken into custody.

According to Sadar police SI Waqas Akhtar, he and other policemen were present on Sargodha Road bypass Chowk when two motorcyclists were asked to stop but they opened fire.

He said police retaliated in defence. “When firing stopped, police found one of them dead who was identified as Shahid of Chak 5 JB, Kamalpur, while his accomplice Ali Haider of Chichawatni was arrested from the field.
www.dawn.com

Blasphemy accused shot dead in Khanewal

The youth was release on bail after arrest; accused taken into custody.
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720214937975595383
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Kingdom come
Teacher killed on blasphemy allegation in Turbat
2
Replies
17
Views
713
Longhorn
L
Kingdom come
Turbat :Four punjabi labourers shot dead
Replies
0
Views
77
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
beijingwalker
21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report
Replies
8
Views
465
Maira La
Maira La
hatehs
Pulwama: Migrant Worker Shot Dead, Second Targeted Attack in 24 Hours in Kashmir
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
1K
omaromar
O
Kingdom come
Rallygoers in Pakistan kill man accused of blasphemy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
3K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom