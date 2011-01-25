What's new

Turkish Unmanned Vehicle Programs

SpArK

SpArK

Anka UAV Program | News & Discussions




Turkish Aerospace... Killer Mosquitos (UAV)

TurkishAerospace_Mosquito.jpg



[SatNews] Turkish Aerospace Industries has performed the debut flight of its first unmanned rotorcraft, the Sivrisinek, or Mosquito, which is designed to carry air-launched weapons. Developed for the Turkish army, the Mosquito test aircraft has a 300kg (660lb) maximum take-off weight and is expected to carry a 120kg payload, including an Aselsan-supplied forward-looking infrared sensor.


The UAV is also pictured carrying a below-fuselage container for Roketsan Cirit 70mm guided rockets. TAI says the Mosquito will have an endurance of 1.5h and a range of 4.3nm (8km), and be suitable for operations in high mountains and in hot environmental conditions. The first flight was performed from TAI's Ankara-Akinci facility, and follows the 30 December debut sortie of the company's Anka/Phoenix medium-altitude, long-endurance UAV.


Havelsan has developed a mission planning system for small rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and intends to evolve this into a package for a range of UAVs, both fixed- and rotary-wing.

Havelsan.jpg


Baris Dinç, systems engineering group manager for air command control and management information systems at Havelsan, told Janes that the company had used a commercially available rotary-wing UAV in the first instance and modified its software to meet their needs, including the addition of an autonomous flight capability.

The planning package has been developed to enable the user to task a UAV to undertake a range of missions based on predefined parameters, however, Dinç explained that the system incorporates a high degree of automation, enabling the UAV to alter its tasking and react to events as they unfold.

Typically the user would define an area of operations for the UAV and instruct it to conduct tasks in that space. For example, a search and rescue mission could see the platform tasked to fly in a set pattern at certain altitudes and notify the operator when an object of interest is detected.

While the system can be used to create a rigid framework for the UAV to follow, Dinç pointed to the automated aspect of operations as being the most advanced and promising. In a surveillance mission a UAV could be instructed to observe an area and photograph set targets, however, if permitted to do so the platform could break from its tasking and follow a target of interest.

If multiple platforms are in operation or available the system can also inform the user of the most suitable platform and payloads to conduct a mission set, likewise, if these have been manually selected by the user it can indicate if they are not suitable for the task.

A further feature of the planning system is its ability to identify any areas where a UAV will not be able to communicate with its operator. A post-mission analysis tool enables the user to observe if the UAV followed its tasking and what may have caused any discrepancies to have occurred; the imagery and data collected by the payloads can also be selected and displayed.

Beyond military roles such as surveillance, Dinç said that civilian applications may include the monitoring and inspection of power lines and oil pipelines.

It would be nice indeed to arm them with anti-tank missiles.. it will blow enemy soldiers to pieces..
 
Cem_ said:
It would be nice indeed to arm them with anti-tank missiles.. it will blow enemy soldiers to pieces..
I think we better work on guided artillery munitions. Because especially MALE UAVs have very advanced targeting syestems already.

Because making a combat UAV will probably require a faster aircraft propelled by either turbofan or turboprop engines. And/or shorter wingspan. This changes will undoubtly shorten the endurance of the aircraft, making it necessary to maintain two types of UAVs. UCAVs can never reach the firepower of an artillery barrage anyway, they could only shorten the response time.

Eventually, UCAVs will enter Turkish Army's service in the coming years but in my opinion Artillery must have the priority.
 
Quasar said:
here is the link ?NSANSIZ HAVA ARACI SISTEMLER? | S.S.M. SSM
Link doesn't work :angry:

You gave this fake link to confuse us you zionist!!! But it didn't work, we won't be tricked by your tricks!!!

Edit: Link works :D Apperantly I was just too impatient :D

Oh and btw, the site is AWESOME!! There is even page sounds :D Simply perfect....

You did good for a zionist but don't get to comfortable... I will have my eyes on you

Wars cannot be fought with UAVs.
UAVs have good application in monitoring and guiding, while UCAVs can't be that effective in full scale war!

I agree with LegionnairE, that..... its better to have surface based guided anti tank munition rather than hanging anti tank munitions to a UAV.

Again, the hardware is always role and application specific... and UAV has good use in anti terrorism application or individual targeting.
 
BATMAN said:
Wars cannot be fought with UAVs.
UAVs have good application in monitoring and guiding, while UCAVs can't be that effective in full scale war!

I agree with LegionnairE, that..... its better to have surface based guided anti tank munition rather than hanging anti tank munitions to a UAV.

Again, the hardware is always role and application specific... and UAV has good use in anti terrorism application or individual targeting.
When TAI anounced Simsek target drone ( Simsek ) I thought WTF is this? But now, TAI is modifying this drone for SEAD missions like Harpy. UAVs are future in the skies, it is good we are investing so much to them.
 
How much does one Harpy cost? Is it cheaper then lets say bombing a target with a fighter jet?

