Turkish Naval Programs

Shipbuilding industry to be developed on grand scale: Gilani launches 'tanker-cum-utility' ship project ​

TO make it easy for allRECORDER REPORTKARACHI (January 13 2009): Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the government has adopted a 'vision' for new shipyards and development of shipbuilding industry on a grand scale. He said that the government would move in this direction at a very fast pace, and added: "Together, we will ensure that Pakistan becomes a leading shipbuilding country in the region, in line with its true potential and ideal location".He was speaking here on Monday at the launching ceremony of Stus No 1--first small 'Tanker-cum-Utility' ship, being built by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) for Pakistan Navy. Federal Minister for Defence Production Abdul Qayyum Jatoi, Naval Chief Admiral Noman Bashir, Sindh Governor Ishrat-ul Ibad Khan, Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah and high officials of Pakistan Navy and KSEW were also present on this occasion.The Prime Minister said that the shipbuilding is an industry which can act as a catalyst for overall industrial development, leading to economic development, large-scale employment generation and poverty alleviation. "This is a labour-intensive industry, and is best suited for developing countries like Pakistan," he added.He said that Pakistan has a great commercially strategic location at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and abundance of hardworking manpower, best suited for shipbuilding industry. "We need to take advantage of these strengths", he said, and added that all people involved in the shipbuilding industry "have a great future and prospects" ahead of them.He urged each and every individual, working in KSEW, or related with these activities, to work with dedication for the progress of KSEW and the shipbuilding industry in the country. The Prime Minister said that the KSEW is a national asset and is contributing tremendously in fulfilling the country's naval defence requirements as well as requirements of the country's maritime sector."It is a very important component of the Ministry of Defence Production and, with every event like the one today, the government feels ever more confident." Gilani, much impressed by the turnout of Karachi Shipyard in such a short span of time, said: "Today, the entire yard is buzzing with activity, and it proves that with will and dedication, challenging tasks can easily be achieved."He congratulated Karachi Shipyard management for early achievement of launching milestone, and appreciated the efforts of its architects, engineers and workers involved to accomplish the prestigious task. He noted that the project was progressing ahead of planned schedule.He said that this is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes of the new vigour and zeal in KSEW. He expressed hope that with this speedy pace of construction, these new ships would join Pakistan Navy fleet earlier than the scheduled time and thus contribute in enhancing PN Fleet's capabilities. He said that it would go a long way in establishing credibility of Karachi Shipyard as a reliable builder with assured timely deliveries of cost-effective and quality ships.The Prime Minister also appreciated Pakistan Navy in supporting and reposing trust in indigenous construction of ships and submarines at Karachi Shipyard. He urged the country's maritime sector, including ports, to do the same and have their ships built here, as a matter of preference, and contribute in strengthening the country's shipbuilding sector, rather than seeking foreign options.Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Managing Director Vice Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Rao briefed the Prime Minister about the significance of the first Small Tanker Cum Utility ship.He said that two ships of this type were being built by KSEW for Pakistan Navy at a cost of $11 million each. The first ship of this series was launched on Monday, while both ships would be completed by February, 2010. It was the first shipbuilding project at KSEW after 1993, when Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto inaugurated a ship built by KSEW for China.Adm Iftikhar said that the KSEW was becoming a sick industry. "However, this important shipbuilding organisation is once again reviving, and its performance is increasing to play its due role in the shipbuilding sector".He said that replenishment to ships at anchor and in the harbour, logistic support and transfer of personnel to and from coastal stations, act as an attendant vessel during diving operations, towed array transportation, mine laying, mine recovery and torpedo recovery are the primary roles of these ships.About secondary roles of these ships, he said that these are target towing vessels for surface practice by ships, and salvage operations. These are attendant vessels and for training, search and rescue, and port operations.The KSEW is the only heavy engineering industry of the country that is catering for shipbuilding, ship repairing and heavy/general engineering requirements. It has played a historical role in transferring of technology and broadening the industrial base of the country. KSEW was established in mid-fifties as a project of PIDC, and was incorporated as a public limited company in 1957.This company is entirely owned by the government of Pakistan, and is managed by a Board of Directors, headed by Chief of the Naval Staff. Situated on West Wharf, Karachi, and spread over an area of 29 hectares (71 acres,. KSEW has large shipbuilding halls, three shipbuilding berths, two dry docks, fabrication shop, a well-equipped machine shop, and other supporting facilities like carpentry, pipe fitting and light steel fabrication, etc. KSEW is working as an autonomous commercial organisation under the Ministry of Defence Production.