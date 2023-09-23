What's new

Turkish Navy 2030 and beyond

The Turkish Navy is currently undergoing several modernisation programmes to replace its ageing equipment against different countries and different scenarios. A asymmetric warfare in the black sea, agean and mediterranean sea, east side of Turkey(Iran, Iraq and Syria). This have learned to introduce smart doctrines, to able design your own indignous weapons. Making your own weapons brings you a leverage in the Geopolitic world. We have a strong airforce but our navy is much stronger, we did not give the right amount attention like we gived to the airforce. We saw this last 10 years against the 6 hyenas eastmed forum, kicking navies from different countries and not giving our rights away. So we anticpated what we can expect in the future to have in our inventory.


The first attention we have to give is the ageing Barbaors class frigate, the fist ship was 25 years ago operational and are German design. Workhorse of the Turkish navy, we saw it every wher. Blacksea to coast of Libya protecting Turkish interest and strategic partner countries. It is expected to delivered in 2024, total 2 years with the first ship timeline. After that it will go fasteer, it will turn in to different ship.

1695496680812.png


After the upgrade

1695496764694.png
1695497008499.png



A picture of Upgrade program, front CIWS will be replace with Phalanx and in the backside GOKDENIZ. It will get MARE-D radar next to SMART-S radar. Old FCR radar will replace with Aselsan Akr-D. Naval UMTAS, EW system, Sonar.

1695497222802.png
 
The Turkish naval task force, which was declared for the first time in the strategy document titled "Towards the High Seas" published by the Turkish Naval Forces Command in 1997 and reorganized in 2010, which is a preliminary studies and efforts of the Turkish navy's high seas policies, will begin to take its actual shape as of 2025.

The core of Task Force One will include the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault landing ship and drone carrier, as well as the TCG Derya Command and Control, Maritime Resupply Combat Support Ship.

These ships will be supported by Istif-class multi-role frigates in the first phase and, if needed, modernized Barbaros-class or ADA-class that will perform forward patrol missions, for task force. TCG Anadolu's unique concept also envisages the integration of high-speed AI swarm bots into task forces for the first time. These boats will be able to perform mission deployment while stationed on the mother ship.

This fleet will also be supported by the Reis-class, kind of upgraded Type-214 AIP submarines.

As a rotary wing platform, Seahawks as well as indigenous platforms will be deployed for ISTAR, ASW and ASuW missions. Super Cobra attack helicopters will be replaced by the indigenous T-929 Atak 2 heavy attack helicopters. A wide range of heavy rotary wing UAVs will also be deployed on these ships.

As fixed wing strike systems, BLOS capable TB-3s will be deployed at the tactical level, as well as supersonic-capable attack jets, Kızılelma. The Kizilelma will not only be a weapon-carrying platform, but will also have a wide range of payload capacities for interceptor missions, as well as for very specific types of missions, such as electronic warfare needs. Another branch of the MIUS program, ANKA-3 (and ANKA-4, which will be its successor) will support the fleet as a penetrator bomber and tanker aircraft with a high lift capacity with a more stealthy characteristic.

The next 10 years after this, will be spent preparing for the integration of this structure into a full-scale aircraft carrier, TF-2000 destroyers and advanced BMD capabilities, and finally Hurjet-2 and KAAN Naval. After these steps, the 2033 strategic goals of advanced power projection capability and increasing the power of the Turkish navy in the blue seas will become a topic that will be talked about more and lots of articles and acadamic studies will be written on it.
 

