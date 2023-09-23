Turkish Navy 2030 and beyond

Oublious
The Turkish Navy is currently undergoing several modernisation programmes to replace its ageing equipment against different countries and different scenarios. A asymmetric warfare in the black sea, agean and mediterranean sea, east side of Turkey(Iran, Iraq and Syria). This have learned to introduce smart doctrines, to able design your own indignous weapons. Making your own weapons brings you a leverage in the Geopolitic world. We have a strong airforce but our navy is much stronger, we did not give the right amount attention like we gived to the airforce. We saw this last 10 years against the 6 hyenas eastmed forum, kicking navies from different countries and not giving our rights away. So we anticpated what we can expect in the future to have in our inventory.
Warships
The first attention we have to give is the ageing Barbaors class frigate, the fist ship was 25 years ago operational and are German design. Workhorse of the Turkish navy, we saw it every wher. Blacksea to coast of Libya protecting Turkish interest and strategic partner countries. It is expected to delivered in 2024, total 2 years with the first ship timeline. After that it will go fasteer, it will turn in to different ship.
After the upgrade
A picture of Upgrade program, front CIWS will be replace with Phalanx and in the backside GOKDENIZ. It will get MARE-D radar next to SMART-S radar. Old FCR radar will replace with Aselsan Akr-D. Naval UMTAS, EW system, Sonar.
