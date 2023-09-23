What's new

Closer look to I-class Frigate

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jun 23, 2012
Messages
7,528
Reaction score
-3
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Closer look to CENK-S Aesa radar, under the radar EW suite, underr the EW suite Piri IRST 360 degrees, satcom antennas and navigation radar. Front Iltalian 76mm gun and next 3 ships will use MKE 76mm gun, behind the gun 16 VLS Midlas. In the future they will upgraded with LEVENT RAM system.

1695481204075.png



GOKDENIZ Ciws will have MAR-D aesa search radar, own FCR radar with optics. This is a beast mode version of CIWS. Up side of GOKDENIZ Akrep-D FCR for Hisar missiles.

1695481518326.png



Istanbul class is one in his kind, 3000 ton ship.

Closer picture of MIDLAS VLS.

1695481696527.png
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
Turkish Government Gives Green Light For Three I-Class Frigates
2 3
Replies
40
Views
5K
dBSPL
dBSPL
N
Talwar class 🇮🇳 vs Tughril class 🇵🇰 or Type 054AP: Sub-Continent Frigate Faceoff
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
alimobin memon
alimobin memon
Zarvan
HHI Launches First Chungnam-Class FFX Batch III Frigate For ROK Navy
Replies
0
Views
983
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
China cranking up production of game-changing frigate
Replies
1
Views
387
hari sud
hari sud
Foinikas
Gowind or FCX-30 (Doha Class)?
2
Replies
26
Views
3K
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom