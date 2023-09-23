Closer look to I-class Frigate

Oublious
Closer look to CENK-S Aesa radar, under the radar EW suite, underr the EW suite Piri IRST 360 degrees, satcom antennas and navigation radar. Front Iltalian 76mm gun and next 3 ships will use MKE 76mm gun, behind the gun 16 VLS Midlas. In the future they will upgraded with LEVENT RAM system.
GOKDENIZ Ciws will have MAR-D aesa search radar, own FCR radar with optics. This is a beast mode version of CIWS. Up side of GOKDENIZ Akrep-D FCR for Hisar missiles.
Istanbul class is one in his kind, 3000 ton ship.
Closer picture of MIDLAS VLS.
