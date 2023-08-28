Zarvan
Computer rendering of the New FFM. Note the new mast and bridge configuration and the added VLS. Japanese MoD image.
Japan’s MoD Awards Contract For New FFM Vessels
On August 25, 2023, Japan's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the selection of two contractors for the design and production of a new FFM variant to be delivered to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).Yoshihiro Inaba 28 Aug 2023
New FFM (新型ＦＦＭ)
According to the announcement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will be the prime contractor and Japan Marine United (JMU) will be the subcontractor for the “New FFM” (新型ＦＦＭ or Shingata FFM) program…
The FFM is a multifunctional frigate that is more compact than a conventional destroyer (護衛艦 in Japanese) but has been given new capabilities. The FFM is capable of laying and sweeping mines, a task not traditionally carried out by JMSDF destroyers. The shape of the ship is designed to be highly stealthy, and in addition, it can operate with fewer crew members than existing destroyers. The FFM currently being deployed is the Mogami-class, which is capable of laying mines from the stern and can also operate unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and underwater unmanned vehicle (UUV) used for minesweeping. It also has a sonar for searching mines on the bottom of the forward part of the ship.
In addition, for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), the ship is equipped with a Variable Depth Sonar (VDS) and Towed Array Sonar (TAS) on its stern, allowing for bi-static operations conducted by a single vessel and multi-static operations conducted together with other vessels. However, it is currently not equipped with a Vertical Launch System (VLS) and cannot be equipped with a long-range ship-to-air missile or Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) (but will be additionally equipped with a VLS in the future). Currently, four vessels of the Mogami-class are in service, and eight more are under construction or are on sea trial.
During IMDEX Asia 2023, Naval News could interview the Commanding Officer of JS Kumano. Check out our video:
Capabilities added to the ‘New FFM’ (新型ＦＦＭ)
According to the document released by the MoD, the new FFM will feature many additional equipment. First, a Vertical Launch System (VLS) will be installed at the front of the ship from the start. It is expected to be equipped with Raytheon’s ESSM or the “new ship-to-air guided missile“ (or simply A-SAM) for anti-air warfare (AAW), and the Type 07 VL-ASROC for anti-submarine warfare (ASW). It will also be equipped with a device to guide ship-to-air missiles. Thus, the new FFM will be able to counter enemy missiles and submarines at greater distances than the in-service Mogami-class. The new frigates will have the same combat capabilities as existing non-AEGIS destroyers.
In addition to the SH-60 helicopter, the aft flight deck will also carry a UAV as a “flying sensor”. Regarding this UAV, performance tests are currently underway, with the target models being the ScanEagle 2 manufactured by Insitu and the V-BAT 128 manufactured by Shield AI. So, one of these will be part of the standard equipment in the new FFM in the future. In addition, a “multi-functional sonar” will be fitted in the position where a mine detection sonar is currently fitted aboard the Mogami-class. It is reported that this new FFM will have enhanced ASW capabilities, and this multi-function sonar may provide limited submarine detection capabilities.
The structure of the bridge area and radar mast feature some changes:
- First, the new design shows the addition of bridge wing (or a walkway that extends all around the bridge). This is believed to be useful for watches during port maneuvers.
- Seconds, the radar mast features more arrays (three compared to two in the current FFM design), and their angle of installation have been tilted at a 45-degree angle.
Perhaps due to these additional features (and increased weapons load), the size of the ship has increased. While the Mogami-class has a standard displacement of 3,900 tons, a length of 133 meters and a beam of 16.3 meters, the “New FFM” has a standard displacement of 4,880 tons, an overall length of 142 meters, and beam of 17 meters.
Ten New FFMs will be built, with the overall construction costs to be disclosed in the soon-to-be released FY2024 budget.
