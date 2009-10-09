What's new

Turkish Missile Programs

Kompromat

Kompromat

AOA & Hello fellows:
Turkish Missile compnay Rokestan has Displayed its Next generation Anti Tank Missiles on an Exhibition DSEi In london:smitten:


Roketsan shows its next-generation anti-tank missiles

By Doug Richardson
05 October 2009

Turkish missile company Roketsan used the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEi) exhibition in London to promote all three of its indigenous anti-tank missiles - the CIRIT guided rocket, the UMTAS helicopter-launched heavy anti-tank missile, and the OMTAS vehicle and infantry-deployed missile.

Development of the CIRIT 2.75-inch laser-guided rocket was initiated four and a half years ago to create a weapon suitable for use on Turkey's AH-1W and AH-1P helicopters, but it could be fitted to other helicopters that have a MIL-STD-1760 interface. It is compatible with M- and LAU-series launchers and Roketsan's own MIL-STD-1760 interface Smart Launcher.

The programme is at the qualification stage, which is due to end in about six months time. Flight tests are going well, said the company, and CIRIT is due to enter production late 2009 or early 2010.

The weapon consists of a nose-mounted semi-active laser (SAL) seeker, a guidance section incorporating a MEMS-type inertial measurement unit used for mid-course guidance, a control section with four canard control surfaces, a warhead, a de-roll bearing section and a rocket motor based on a reduced-smoke propellant. It is 1.9 m long and weighs 14kg
The warhead is described as "tri-mode" with anti-armour, anti-personnel and incendiary capabilities. Like the motor, it was designed to meet insensitive-munition requirements.

Regards::tup:
 
What is PA's anti tank capability like?
 
Thanks to my Pakistani brothers for their kind wishes... You know Solidarity between brothers are a prohibition for us so We have to be proud of Pakistani technologies and developments in international area, While You are proud of your Turkish brother's ones as well...

BTW, According to released specifications;

UMTAS will be able to penetrate about 1000mm reactive armours, While Cirit missiles are used against light armoured vehicles, tracked-wheeled personnel carriers, Trucks, infantries, buildings...etc At first test launches of Cirit, It has reached and penetrated 250mm reactive armour plate with a range from 6 km...


Super Falcon said:
can this missile take on israeli tanks with iron fists
As salam o alikum:
sir , we have been discussing the Israeli Iron fist protection system in my other thread on Iron fist , members have agreed that iron fist is not yet operational , and its capabilities have been exaggerated .
There would be flaws in the technologies used in it! and i think UMTAS would be able to take on it due to many factors such as speed and precision.
UMTAS is yet to be operational so lets see

It Puts a smile on my face that if UMTAS is a success we would be able see them On PA's Cobra'z and PAF's Buraaq Drones
Immortal Turkey Pakistan brotherhood..http://www.smileyshut.com/Smileys/Smiley-Huts-Free-Flags-Smileys.html:pakistan:
 
Black blood said:
It Puts a smile on my face that if UMTAS is a success we would be able see them On PA's Cobra'z and PAF's Buraaq Drones
Immortal Turkey Pakistan brotherhood..http://www.smileyshut.com/Smileys/Smiley-Huts-Free-Flags-Smileys.html:pakistan:
I highly doubt you will see them on Cobra's (ofcourse depending on what kind of Cobra we talk about)
AH-1W super cobra's are still patent restricted and cannot be modified without US permission (as far as I know, I am not completely sure)

AH-1P models are above the age of patent restriction and can be modified at will.
 
UMTAS Test Launch...

e8f4a648423cbf03738c0a1adfef5046.jpg
 
Nutuk said:
I highly doubt you will see them on Cobra's (ofcourse depending on what kind of Cobra we talk about)
AH-1W super cobra's are still patent restricted and cannot be modified without US permission (as far as I know, I am not completely sure)

AH-1P models are above the age of patent restriction and can be modified at will.
If not on cobraz then on Buraaq for sure!:smitten:
 
The Medium Range Antitank Missile that will be deployed by Land Forces Units in order to eliminate or stop Armored and Mechanised enemy units is designed by ROKETSAN. The weapon system is developed to be used on a tripod or a land vehicle. It will also provide the user direct and top attack modes, fire-and-forget and fire-and-update firing modes, which can be selected on the weapon system before firing. MRAT could also be fired in confined spaces without harming the user.

Inheriting the technology of LRAT, with which it belongs to the same family, MRAT will be equipped with an Imaging Infrared Seeker and will be deployable in day and night and adverse weather conditions, in addition to its capability to update target or hit point with its two-way RF Data Link. In order to increase the hit probability, MRAT also has lock-on after launch capability, and in this mode a mid-course guidance provided by MEMS based Inertial Measurement Unit will be used.



36f023783066c8384bde43d50d1928c6.jpg


Cirit and AH-1W
14808d0b2e43a4bc0a445e344df69f6e.jpg
 
I have to take my words back when I said I highly doubt you will see them on AH-1W super cobra.

Dear friend Cabatli just proved me wrong with the picture above where a super cobra test fires the CIRIT missile. But I am glad I was wrong, thanx Cabatli :cheers:
 

