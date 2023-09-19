dBSPL
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2018
- Messages
- 7,180
- Reaction score
- 28
- Country
- Location
Turkish language is now mandatory in Kirkuk.
Kirkuk Governorate sent instructions to all state institutions to pay attention to the use of Turkish language in state institutions.
In fact, this was one of the rights defined in the constitution, but for years there were bureaucratic and political problems in Turkmeneli regions regarding its implementation. Kirkuk is a city rich in history and Kirkuk Turkmens have been one of the most important parts of this richness for more than a thousand years. Many efforts were made to erase this identity, horrible massacres were committed, they were under constant threat politically and militarily, but they never gave up. They never left their homeland. Hails to the valiant sons of the Oghuz.
Kirkuk Governorate sent instructions to all state institutions to pay attention to the use of Turkish language in state institutions.
In fact, this was one of the rights defined in the constitution, but for years there were bureaucratic and political problems in Turkmeneli regions regarding its implementation. Kirkuk is a city rich in history and Kirkuk Turkmens have been one of the most important parts of this richness for more than a thousand years. Many efforts were made to erase this identity, horrible massacres were committed, they were under constant threat politically and militarily, but they never gave up. They never left their homeland. Hails to the valiant sons of the Oghuz.