What's new

Turkish language is now mandatory in Kirkuk

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 2, 2018
Messages
7,180
Reaction score
28
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Turkish language is now mandatory in Kirkuk.

Kirkuk Governorate sent instructions to all state institutions to pay attention to the use of Turkish language in state institutions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704166146046369898

In fact, this was one of the rights defined in the constitution, but for years there were bureaucratic and political problems in Turkmeneli regions regarding its implementation. Kirkuk is a city rich in history and Kirkuk Turkmens have been one of the most important parts of this richness for more than a thousand years. Many efforts were made to erase this identity, horrible massacres were committed, they were under constant threat politically and militarily, but they never gave up. They never left their homeland. Hails to the valiant sons of the Oghuz.
 

Similar threads

Saddam Hussein
Turkey's 2003 attempt to instigate unrest in Kirkuk
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
RayKalm
11,196 Years Jail Sentence for Faruk Özer, CEO of Collapsed Turkish Crypto Exchange
Replies
1
Views
149
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Hakikat ve Hikmet
The New Turkish Chief of the General Staffs is a Democracy Hero
Replies
1
Views
665
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
beijingwalker
Saudi school students conduct morning assembly in Chinese language
Replies
1
Views
150
sammuel
sammuel
B
‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’: FM Momen
Replies
1
Views
279
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom