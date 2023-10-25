To officially label Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Close the Hamas office to Constantinople

to Constantinople To revoke the Turkish citizenship and confiscate Turkish passports from Hamas officials in Turkey;

and confiscate Turkish passports from Hamas officials in Turkey; To expel Hamas officials from the country and ban their re-entry.

from the country and ban their re-entry. To investigate whether any Turkish banks involved in funding Hamas, and

involved in funding Hamas, and To investigate whether Turkish officials were involved in the recent Hamas attack.

After months of talking about peace,cooperation and friendship,Erdogan is back to his weird foreign policy,big talk and provocations.From the "Eeey Yunan!" of 2020-2023,now it's "Eeey Israil!"Now he warns Israel and calls Hamas "liberators". At the same time,he tells Israel not to look to Turkey for support and not USA.So I guess,the Israel-Turkish pipeline project is now gone.At the same time,it's funny because he used to say more or less the same stuff to us: Ey Yunan! These provocations will lead you nowhere! Don't look to others for help,you should be looking to us.And guess what?So he's been begging for F-16Vs from USA all these years and now again,gives a kick and ruins it. Because he's not going to go to war with Israel,but will not stay silent either. He does just enough to ruin Turkey's foreign policy and economy.Meanwhile...