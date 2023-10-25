What's new

After months of talking about peace,cooperation and friendship,Erdogan is back to his weird foreign policy,big talk and provocations.

From the "Eeey Yunan!" of 2020-2023,now it's "Eeey Israil!"

Now he warns Israel and calls Hamas "liberators". At the same time,he tells Israel not to look to Turkey for support and not USA.


So I guess,the Israel-Turkish pipeline project is now gone.

At the same time,it's funny because he used to say more or less the same stuff to us: Ey Yunan! These provocations will lead you nowhere! Don't look to others for help,you should be looking to us.

And guess what?

Screenshot 2023-10-08 at 19-45-13 Ο Ερντογάν πήρε θέση Ανεξάρτητο Παλαιστινιακό κράτος με πρωτ...png




So he's been begging for F-16Vs from USA all these years and now again,gives a kick and ruins it. Because he's not going to go to war with Israel,but will not stay silent either. He does just enough to ruin Turkey's foreign policy and economy.


Meanwhile...

The lawmakers are asking the State Department to require the Turkish government to:

  • To officially label Hamas as a terrorist organization.
  • Close the Hamas office to Constantinople
  • To revoke the Turkish citizenship and confiscate Turkish passports from Hamas officials in Turkey;
  • To expel Hamas officials from the country and ban their re-entry.
  • To investigate whether any Turkish banks involved in funding Hamas, and
  • To investigate whether Turkish officials were involved in the recent Hamas attack.
 
So he's been begging for F-16Vs from USA all these years and now again,gives a kick and ruins it. Because he's not going to go to war with Israel,but will not stay silent either. He does just enough to ruin Turkey's foreign policy and economy.
Pretty much, but you're quoting a FETÖ snake that is Abdullah Bozkurt. These people are former accomplices of Erdo and they are even worse.

It's like saying Donald Trump is racist and quoting a KKK Grand Wizard :cheesy:

Holy shit they actually have a title called Grand Turk
1698256156804.png
 
I know a lot of people are sour about Bozkurt,I just wanted to show Erdogan's video quote :P

I mean the guy did say it. And I heard on TV that Bahceli said "we might come to Gaza one night,suddenly". They started using that slogan again.
 
Did that gulenist Abdullah Bozkurt name Istanbul as Constantinople or is this another Greek source? Anyway losing Israel in East Med. (again) is bad but ıf this war get more longer with Hezbollah + Hamas and Houthis than Israel might come to Turkey itself this time to help them with negotiations.
 
Erdogan is just a pragmatist with no set principles. He just jumps to whatever direction the wind blows.

So when it is in his parties interest to trade with Israel and expand trade for economic purposes he will, but as soon as a war start he changes rhetoric 180 degrees. Happens everytime. When it's all over he will go back to trade.
 
He needs to talk to tune of people

I think the biggest issue is this

Eygptian and Arab world might see rebellion to their dictators of too many Arabs are killed quickly..hence why Americans told isrealis to take it slow


If rebellion occurs you are looking at world war 3.. isrealis will happily nuke their neighbors which brings Russia and Pakistan in the picture (if rebellion occurs in Pakistan in the military less likely but possiblity)

So far it's less likely that any rebellion will occur in emirate or Saudi Arabia.. people are pretty Zionist(they want Palestine to just accept isreal so there can be peace and they can eat McDonalds) in those countries as per my experience talking to them and visiting these countries
 
What does he mean? He wants to meddle into our affairs whenever he likes? Lol

Erdogan1.png



Erdogan2.png



Dude,Ottomans appeared in the 14th century and progressively conquered these parts. And now you're like "oooh they seperated us from all these lands"?
 
The Levantine Arabs should've stuck with the Ottomans though, that's for sure. They'd be doing much better right now.
 
I think he is being a consummate politician. He is saying all the right things that will comfort Turkish people and other sympathizers of Gaza/Palestinians without costing much. There will be some diplomatic blowback with Israel and that will be quickly fixed after the war is over. Israel will show some disappointment and displeasure and will promptly normalize after the war is over. This is what good politics is all about: satisfying multiple, often contradictory, constituencies while keeping the interests of your own country at the center.
 
Yeah,he is a populist leader.

Look at this:

Screenshot 2023-10-30 at 00-36-12 Our Republic embarks on the Century of Türkiye President Erd...png



Meanwhile...where is he to stop Israelis from destroying Gaza? Where is this mighty fleet to blockade Israel? He's afraid of the American aircraft carriers.

