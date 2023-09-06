What's new

TTP fighters infiltrate into Chitral and attempt to seize villages/posts 6/9/23

A few days ago, TTP tried to cross at some point in the border,they were hit and lost about 10 fighters and many more injured

I think it was about 100 or so who were milling about on the Afghan side


Borde security it vital

It's time to get drones, missile strikes and air force up and running and extra forces deployed to keep the TTP out and hunt them on the Afghan side

I was reading somewhere that TTP is again beginning to lose assets inside Pakistan
The combination of police and military operations is gradually hunting them down

They have the option of terrorists attacks by individuals but again they are being hunted down gradually



So now they need TtP in Afghanistan to cross the border or risk losing all assets in Pakistan
 
When I told you guys many times, many months ago that there will be independence movements in KPK on level never seen before than I was not joking. The writing is on the wall. We have another 1971 in the making. These corrupt Hyenas of the GHQ will absolute kill this country and chop it into little pieces because they are the real enemies.
 
ARMalik said:
That's been ongoings since the 1940s

The afghans have been trying this for decades and decades,, they attacked numerous times throughout the 40s, 50s, 60s etc

What do you think the Afghan Republic was trying to do when it invited the likes of Dawar, Wazir , pashteens and khattak etc to Kabul?

The fall of the Afghan Republic meant the rug was pulled from underneath the plans of the Afghan nationalists



The Taliban option regardless of what happens is better, the TTP is a physical enemy we can target and the option they give to the Afghan wannabes is not a attractive or enticing one as opposed to what the Afghan Republic was offering ie a viable state
 
When an army turns against it's own people, the enemies take advantage of the situation. And Pakistan is surrounded by the enemies.

No idea what the geniuses in GHQ were thinking all this time?
 
Here comes the Company B Team to rescue the establishment. Their bogeyman will scare the people and increase DEMAND for their services and come out as sole saviors of this nation.
 

