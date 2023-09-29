Four soldiers martyred as forces foil infiltration attempt from Afghanistan​

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Ispr
September 29, 2023
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil at the border fencing along with Afghanistan
At least four soldiers were martyred when an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists was thwarted, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.
The skirmish took place near Sambaza in District Zhob, a region close to the Pak-Afghan border.
Security forces acted swiftly to repel the militants attempting to breach Pakistan's borders, added ISPR.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem.
The military's media wing further said that three TTP militants were also killed in the exchange of fire, while several others sustained injuries.
"Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country," said ISPR.
Earlier this month, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when a large group of terrorists, equipped with the latest weapons, attacked two military posts near the Afghanistan border in district Chitral’s Kalash area, the military had said in a statement.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with the interim Afghan government.
“Owing to the heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured,” the statement read.
