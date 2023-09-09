What's new

Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan

Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan​

Sanitisation of Mir Ali area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present there, says ISPR

News Desk
September 09, 2023

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday, the military said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Mir Ali, where army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan, a 28-year-old resident of Upper Dir district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, it added.


