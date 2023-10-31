ghazi52
October 31, 2023
QUETTA: Two alleged terrorists were killed, and two others were injured in a heavy exchange of fire during an operation in the Khoro area of Awaran district.
During the heavy gunfire, two security personnel were martyred.
The media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, ISPR, said that security forces launched an operation against the terrorists in the Khoro area of Awaran, leading to a heavy gun battle.
“Two terrorists were killed, and two were injured in the heavy exchange of fire,” the ISPR statement said.
It added that Subedar Asif Irfan, 37, from Okara, and soldier Ifran Ali, 22, from Sagodah, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. It said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Earlier on Oct 28, a grenade attack on a construction company’s camp in the Mangochar area of Kalat district left at least four labourers wounded. Two weeks ago, a similar attack resulted in the death of six labourers in Turbat area.
Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan's Awaran, says ISPR
October 31, 2023
Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan’s Awaran, says ISPR
Two alleged terrorists killed, two others injured.
