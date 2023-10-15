_NOBODY_
Why New York Will Charge $23/Day To Drive Into Manhattan
Drivers headed to downtown Manhattan will face a new toll beginning in spring 2024. The final fee, which is still up for debate, is expected to be between $9 and $23 dollars per day for passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles will be charged upon each entry and exit to the zone. Regional planners believe the toll will nudge some drivers onto transit. The MTA plans to use the proceeds from congestion pricing to shore up its aging infrastructure. Watch the video above to see how New York City is planning to spend the cash raised by the new toll.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
03:23 — Tolls
05:45 — Environment
08:24 — Ride-shares and taxis
10:40 — Global cities