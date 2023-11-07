What's new

Thousands of illegal CNICs cancelled by NADRA

ISLAMABAD: The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has cancelled more than 18,000 illegal CNICs in an effort to combat the illegal issuance of identity cards and cybersecurity issues at centres, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement, the authority said it has recognised various factors contributing to the issuance of fake CNICs, both external and internal.

By recognising the factors, NADRA said it took significant steps to tackle this challenge head-on. Through monitoring and corrective measures, more than 18,000 illegal CNICs were identified and promptly cancelled.


The authority said it was working diligently to rectify the situation by improving coordination with other stakeholders and implementing strict internal scrutiny.

“Disciplinary actions have been taken against both violators and facilitators involved in the illegal issuance of ID cards,” it added.

NADRA said departmental accountability and inquiry processes have been streamlined to ensure swift and efficient actions against those found guilty.

Additionally, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been constituted to investigate any instances of illegal CNIC issuance and other related documents.

NADRA is a sham. I remember about a news where some people got CNICs made for their female family members, without the picture, due to "parda concerns".... 😁🤣
 
Here we go again. How much time does it require to completely cleanup the CNIC record? Same claims were made couple of years ago.
 
We need to do it the other way around

CANCEL MILLIONS of id cards then ask people to reapply for a card at a reduced cost, then look at the information they are submitting and don't give I.D cards to anyone not eligible
 

