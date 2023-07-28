What's new

Girl raped by Nadra staffer in Narowal

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
461
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NAROWAL: An employee of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) allegedly raped a girl who visited the centre to get a computerised national identity card here on Wednesday.

Complainant ‘S’ , a resident of Kotli Plot, a village near the Pakistan-India International Border, told the police that she visited the Narowal Nadra office to get the CNIC for her 18-year-old daughter.

She alleged that two Nadra employees ‘A’ and ‘S’ made her daughter sit next to them and sent her home to collect the documents.

The complainant said the officials lured her daughter and took her to a nearby house where ‘A’ allegedly raped her.

On the orders of DPO Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, Narowal City police registered a case against the suspects.

Narowal City Station House Officer Inspector Khalid Khan said police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Women Police Investigation Officer Inspector Farah said the initial medical report showed the girl was sexually abused. She said samples of the girl have been sent for medical and DNA tests.

DPO Rana Tahir said the suspects had obtained protective bail from a local court till next Monday.

www.dawn.com

Girl raped by Nadra staffer in Narowal

Police say they are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.
www.dawn.com
 
BSDK kaam tu kerte nai hai, bas isi tarah ki bachodiyan kerwa lo...
 
I am telling you we need strict punishments for rape or it won't go away as incarceration, conviction rate is so low and societal repurcation for the women way higher
 
"DPO Rana Tahir said the suspects had obtained protective bail from a local court till next Monday."

Condemn 9th May and convert the bail permanent... /s

What a disgrace and joke of a system. Accused rapists can get bail and out of jail but the ones whom duffers dislike can't. When there is no rule of law, society collapses. That is what we are witnessing, with increasing momentum.

One PPP swine proudly claims he just picks up any girl that he likes. Another PML crook spews garbage about female parliamentarians.

Maula Jatt said:
I am telling you we need strict punishments for rape or it won't go away as incarceration, conviction rate is so low and societal repurcation for the women way higher
Click to expand...
Punishment is there. Justice isn't.
 
shujaullahkhan said:
"DPO Rana Tahir said the suspects had obtained protective bail from a local court till next Monday."

Condemn 9th May and convert the bail permanent... /s

What a disgrace and joke of a system. Accused rapists can get bail and out of jail but the ones whom duffers dislike can't. When there is no rule of law, society collapses. That is what we are witnessing, with increasing momentum.

One PPP swine proudly claims he just picks up any girl that he likes. Another PML crook spews garbage about female parliamentarians.


Punishment is there. Justice isn't.
Click to expand...
Strict public Punishment has it's own charm
In a developing country you'll never get justice as there's not enough resources for justice

You rely on mix of extreme brutality and morality/ relgion to keep society in order
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

P
Judge Asim Hafeez's wife booked for 'torturing' 14-year-old in Islamabad
Replies
5
Views
88
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
ghazi52
Drone loaded with drugs crashes in Lahore’s Kahna:
Replies
11
Views
206
Bleek
Bleek
khansaheeb
Minor girl from flood-hit Shikarpur kidnapped, gang-raped in Karachi: police
Replies
9
Views
635
kingQamaR
K
hatehs
Indian Rape Horror Story: Girl is raped by DHARMENDRA. Goes to friend's house for safety. Is sold to DUBEY by her two FEMALE FRIENDS and raped again!
Replies
1
Views
288
Ikbal
Ikbal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lahore school violence: Three female students secure bail to avert arrest
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
5K
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom