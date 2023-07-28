Girl raped by Nadra staffer in Narowal Police say they are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

NAROWAL: An employee of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) allegedly raped a girl who visited the centre to get a computerised national identity card here on Wednesday.Complainant ‘S’ , a resident of Kotli Plot, a village near the Pakistan-India International Border, told the police that she visited the Narowal Nadra office to get the CNIC for her 18-year-old daughter.She alleged that two Nadra employees ‘A’ and ‘S’ made her daughter sit next to them and sent her home to collect the documents.The complainant said the officials lured her daughter and took her to a nearby house where ‘A’ allegedly raped her.On the orders of DPO Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, Narowal City police registered a case against the suspects.Narowal City Station House Officer Inspector Khalid Khan said police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.Women Police Investigation Officer Inspector Farah said the initial medical report showed the girl was sexually abused. She said samples of the girl have been sent for medical and DNA tests.DPO Rana Tahir said the suspects had obtained protective bail from a local court till next Monday.