What's new

'Leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion', interim govt warns illegal immigrants

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,749
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1696355135637.png

  • Safety of Pakistanis top priority of the government: security czar.
  • Says task force set to launch a crackdown on illegal immigrants.
  • "Illegal 'aliens’ properties and businesses will be confiscated."
In a bid to tighten the noose around illegal "foreigners", the caretaker government has set November 1 as a deadline for the immigrants residing in the country unlawfully, warning that action will be taken against them after the time limit.

Addressing a press conference following an apex committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP) on Tuesday, Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the huddle set November 1 as the deadline for the illegal "aliens" to leave the county voluntarily.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chaired the high-level huddle, attended by top civil and military leadership in Islamabad.

The decision came days after a deadly suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung, in which over 60 people lost their lives. In most of the recent terror incidents in Pakistan, Afghan nationals or soil was reportedly used.

According to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), at least 271 militant attacks took place during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. Terror activities in the country soared by 79% during the period.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year.

He warned the illegal immigrants to quit Pakistan by November 1 or face forcible expulsion.

Bugti said some 1.73 million Afghan nationals in Pakistan had no legal documents to stay, adding a total of 4.4 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

‘Businesses being run by illegal migrants to be confiscated’​

Bugti further said all the state law enforcement agencies will be mobilised to take action against the illegal foreign nationals and they will be deported after the 1st of November.

He also announced that all illegal properties and businesses being run by these illegal nationals will also be seized after the expiry of the deadline.

Action will be taken as per the law of the land against any of the Pakistani citizens if he is also involved in illegal businesses and making huge properties by these illegal foreign nationals, he added.

‘Security of Pakistanis foremost priority’​

The caretaker minister said a task force has also been constituted at the Interior Ministry to launch and monitor these actions. "Safety and security of the people of Pakistan is the prime responsibility and foremost priority of the government."

The taskforce will comprise officials of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies, Bugti said, adding that it would launch a crackdown against the people having illegal Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and confiscate properties of the aliens.

“The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) has been directed to ensure cancellation of fake CNICs immediately.”

The interior minister also warned of strict action against those involved in amendments to Nadra’s family tree in order to confirm their nationality,

The government would utilise DNA testing to confirm the nationality of those having suspected CNICs, he added.

In addition to this, a universal helpline number and a web portal would be launched to gather information about the illegal immigrants/CNICs, smuggling and hoarding, the minister said, adding that people can share the information as anonymous informants.

‘Over 1m illegal immigrants to be expelled’​

A day earlier, the caretaker government had announced that almost 1.1 million foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan would be expelled due to security concerns.

According to details, the government will evict illegal "aliens" in the first phase along with those who do not renew their visas.

In the second and third phases, those living in Pakistan with Afghan citizenship and possessing proof of residence cards will be deported respectively.

“Illegally resident foreigners pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan,” said a source privy to the development adding that the plan for eviction of illegally residing Afghan citizens has also been approved as this lot is involved in funding, facilitating and smuggling terrorists whereas 700,000 Afghans have not renewed their proof of residence in Pakistan.

It had been informed that in the first phase, illegal residents will be deported

The Ministry of Interior had prepared a plan in consultation with the stakeholders and the Afghan government.

In the meantime, the ministry had also issued directives to the concerned to compile a record of Afghans living without permits and prepare a transportation plan to bring them to the Afghan border.

Apart from checking the records of all the Afghans residing in the country, officials concerned were directed to quickly deal with the applications filed regarding the registration of Afghans.
www.geo.tv

'Leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion', interim govt warns illegal immigrants

Interior minister says illegal properties and businesses being run by unlawful foreigners will also be seized
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Forceful expulsion to where and under what law? This is something governments with overwhelming majority mandate will struggle to engineer.

dafudge is happening
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 957979
  • Safety of Pakistanis top priority of the government: security czar.
  • Says task force set to launch a crackdown on illegal immigrants.
  • "Illegal 'aliens’ properties and businesses will be confiscated."
In a bid to tighten the noose around illegal "foreigners", the caretaker government has set November 1 as a deadline for the immigrants residing in the country unlawfully, warning that action will be taken against them after the time limit.

Addressing a press conference following an apex committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP) on Tuesday, Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the huddle set November 1 as the deadline for the illegal "aliens" to leave the county voluntarily.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chaired the high-level huddle, attended by top civil and military leadership in Islamabad.

The decision came days after a deadly suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung, in which over 60 people lost their lives. In most of the recent terror incidents in Pakistan, Afghan nationals or soil was reportedly used.

According to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), at least 271 militant attacks took place during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. Terror activities in the country soared by 79% during the period.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year.

He warned the illegal immigrants to quit Pakistan by November 1 or face forcible expulsion.

Bugti said some 1.73 million Afghan nationals in Pakistan had no legal documents to stay, adding a total of 4.4 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

‘Businesses being run by illegal migrants to be confiscated’​

Bugti further said all the state law enforcement agencies will be mobilised to take action against the illegal foreign nationals and they will be deported after the 1st of November.

He also announced that all illegal properties and businesses being run by these illegal nationals will also be seized after the expiry of the deadline.

Action will be taken as per the law of the land against any of the Pakistani citizens if he is also involved in illegal businesses and making huge properties by these illegal foreign nationals, he added.

‘Security of Pakistanis foremost priority’​

The caretaker minister said a task force has also been constituted at the Interior Ministry to launch and monitor these actions. "Safety and security of the people of Pakistan is the prime responsibility and foremost priority of the government."

The taskforce will comprise officials of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies, Bugti said, adding that it would launch a crackdown against the people having illegal Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and confiscate properties of the aliens.

“The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) has been directed to ensure cancellation of fake CNICs immediately.”

The interior minister also warned of strict action against those involved in amendments to Nadra’s family tree in order to confirm their nationality,

The government would utilise DNA testing to confirm the nationality of those having suspected CNICs, he added.

In addition to this, a universal helpline number and a web portal would be launched to gather information about the illegal immigrants/CNICs, smuggling and hoarding, the minister said, adding that people can share the information as anonymous informants.

‘Over 1m illegal immigrants to be expelled’​

A day earlier, the caretaker government had announced that almost 1.1 million foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan would be expelled due to security concerns.

According to details, the government will evict illegal "aliens" in the first phase along with those who do not renew their visas.

In the second and third phases, those living in Pakistan with Afghan citizenship and possessing proof of residence cards will be deported respectively.

“Illegally resident foreigners pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan,” said a source privy to the development adding that the plan for eviction of illegally residing Afghan citizens has also been approved as this lot is involved in funding, facilitating and smuggling terrorists whereas 700,000 Afghans have not renewed their proof of residence in Pakistan.

It had been informed that in the first phase, illegal residents will be deported

The Ministry of Interior had prepared a plan in consultation with the stakeholders and the Afghan government.

In the meantime, the ministry had also issued directives to the concerned to compile a record of Afghans living without permits and prepare a transportation plan to bring them to the Afghan border.

Apart from checking the records of all the Afghans residing in the country, officials concerned were directed to quickly deal with the applications filed regarding the registration of Afghans.
www.geo.tv

'Leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion', interim govt warns illegal immigrants

Interior minister says illegal properties and businesses being run by unlawful foreigners will also be seized
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Human rights organisations should step in and stop refugees from going to Afghanistan where they are facing threat for life.
 
karmaa said:
Human rights organisations should step in and stop refugees from going to Afghanistan where they are facing threat for life.
Click to expand...

The nearest economy which can sustain them is India which recently forced the embassy closure refusing to work with the interim Afghan government.

Pakistan must involve the Qatar accord parties to reason with India
 
All refugees need to go. The only Afghan that is allowed in Pakistan is on a visa to f**k off back home when it expires. There should be no Afghan refugees in Pakistan at all.
 
El Sidd said:
The nearest economy which can sustain them is India which recently forced the embassy closure refusing to work with the interim Afghan government.

Pakistan must involve the Qatar accord parties to reason with India
Click to expand...
We are already feeling bamboo in our *** and feeding four crore illegal islamic refugees from bangladesh and rohangias of @Bilal9 and @saif family . We are very stressed uncle ji hamari fatt jayegi .
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Interim govt to fight hoarding, smuggling tooth and nail
Replies
2
Views
142
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
H
Govt sets deadline of Nov 1 for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
74
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Security personnel involved in 'cross-border smuggling to face court martial'
Replies
5
Views
116
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bugti retracts as Rana advises him to learn a lesson from Sheikh Rashid's fate
Replies
2
Views
144
One_Nation
O
ghazi52
Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar
Replies
0
Views
75
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom